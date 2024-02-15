Renovus Capital Partners Announces Team Promotions

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area based investment firm, announced today the promotions of several team members:

Lee Minkoff to Managing Director from Principal

to Managing Director from Principal Moe Tufail to Managing Director from Director of Business Development

to Managing Director from Director of Business Development Pat Heath to Vice President from Senior Associate

to Vice President from Senior Associate Adam Swack to Senior Associate from Associate

to Senior Associate from Associate Jisa Ben to Senior Fund Accountant from Finance Analyst

"We are proud to recognize these outstanding professionals with well-earned promotions," said Jesse Serventi, Founding Partner at Renovus. "They have contributed to accelerating the firm's momentum, demonstrating both individual excellence and strong team play. My fellow Founding Partners Atif Gilani and Brad Whitman and I have made a concerted effort to build and nurture Renovus' talent base, which we believe is a critical element of our long-term success. We appreciate the work of these individuals and look forward to the future of our team."

Full bios of the promoted individuals can be found online here: renovuscapital.com/our-team/

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1 billion across its three sector focused funds and other strategies. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

