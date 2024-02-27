Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Successful Close of a $325 Million Continuation Fund to Support the Exit and Future Growth of Four Portfolio Companies

The four companies in the Renovus Continuation Fund ("CV Portfolio") include:

Aretum – a Maryland and Virginia based technology and specialized services provider to 20+ federal civilian and military government agencies formed from the merger of Panum, a Renovus portfolio company, and Miracle Systems. For more information, please visit www.aretum.com;

The transaction enabled Renovus' existing limited partners to realize significant gains with an opportunity to continue participating in the go-forward value creation. As a show of confidence in the CV, the Renovus' founders are reinvesting the entirety of their capital investment and committing additional new capital to the Renovus Continuation Fund.

"The successful establishment of the Renovus Continuation Fund marks another significant milestone for Renovus as a firm," said Atif Gilani, Founding Partner at Renovus. "The commitments that the CV received from top-tier investors validate our investment strategy and the strength of our portfolio. At the same time, the CV was approved unanimously by existing LPs, a strong vote of confidence in our work for them to date."

Tjarko Hektor, the lead partner from New 2ND Capital, commented on the transaction, "We are delighted to form this long-term partnership with Renovus and are excited for what the future has in store as the firm continues to build on its commitment to its business and doing well for investors."

Founding Partners Brad Whitman and Jesse Serventi added, "Renovus has meaningfully grown the companies in the CV portfolio since our original investment, and we are proud of their performance. With this infusion of new capital, we look forward to continuing to build them, further prove out our investment theses and deliver superior outcomes for all our stakeholders."

Jefferies served as exclusive financial advisor through the partnership of its Private Capital Advisory and industry focused investment banking teams, with DLA Piper serving as Renovus' legal counsel.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1.5 billion of assets across its several sector focused funds. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and workforce development and services companies in the technology, healthcare and professional services markets. Renovus typically makes control buyout investments in founder owned businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and operator network to make operational improvements, recruit top talent and pursue add-on acquisitions. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

