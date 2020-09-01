Renovus Capital Partners Announces the Sale of Education Management Solutions to Collegis Education

WAYNE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners, a Philadelphia-area private equity firm focused on investing in the education and technology services sectors, announced the sale of Education Management Solutions ("EMS") to Collegis Education ("Collegis").The acquisition brings together cutting-edge learning technology products and provides best-in-class technology solutions that help higher education and healthcare institutions thrive in today's rapidly changing marketplace. Together, Collegis and EMS support complete technology ecosystems spanning all aspects of higher education.

"Over the last 6 years, we have enjoyed partnering with EMS as the team launched new products, entered new markets and successfully transitioned to a SaaS-based delivery model that better meets the needs of the end-market," said Jesse Serventi, a founding partner of Renovus.

"The Renovus team has offered valuable insight over the years and was helpful in finding a home for EMS that provides a strong cultural and strategic fit for the organization," said Anurag Singh, President of Education Management Solutions. "EMS has always led the market with innovative technology to improve learning outcomes. Partnering with Collegis Education's technology and education services lets us combine the best of both companies to accelerate adoption in higher education."

"Collegis Education is committed to providing best-in-class solutions to our partners and the higher education community," said Jamie Cowie, President and Chief Executive Officer of Collegis Education. "With the acquisition of EMS, Collegis now provides a comprehensive suite of services spanning Enrollment Management, Technology Managed Services and Education Technology solutions. We are excited to add the EMS product suite to our existing services as it allows us to offer even more solutions to our current and future partners during a time when they are in great need."

Education Management Solutions is a subsidiary of Collegis, LLC. Both Collegis Education and EMS continue normal day-to-day operations. Products and services will be managed out of the Collegis offices in Chicago, IL, Minneapolis, MN, and Orlando, FL, as well as the EMS location in Exton, PA.

For more information about Collegis Education, please visit CollegisEducation.com or follow Collegis on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

For more information about EMS, please visit SIMULATIONiQ.com or follow EMS on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, from its base in the Philadelphia area, manages $600 million across several investment vehicles. The firm's current portfolio includes over twenty U.S. based businesses specializing in educational technology and content, higher education, corporate learning and development, healthcare services and technology services. Renovus typically partners with founder led businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue tuck-in acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com

SOURCE Renovus Capital Partners

