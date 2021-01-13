Renovus Capital Partners Invests in Inflow Communications

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners (Renovus), a Philadelphia-area private equity firm, announced today that it has made a growth investment in Inflow Communications ("Inflow" or the "Company"). Based in Portland, Oregon, Inflow is an innovative provider of strategic advisory, consulting and managed services for contact center and unified communications technologies to over 500 customers nationwide.

Founded in 2009 by CEO Travis Dillard, Inflow is 100% focused on its core contact center as-a-service (CCaaS), customer experience (CX) and unified communications as-a-service (UCaaS) offerings. As leaders in cloud migration and digital transformation, Inflow is known in the industry for providing best-in-class solutions and support for its more than 500 customers.

Jesse Serventi, a Founding Partner of Renovus, said, "We are believers in digital transformation and the role that Inflow's technology partners will play in that transformation. The growth and importance of software across the economy has been apparent for many years, but the role of a strong implementation and managed services provider is being increasingly appreciated by both software platforms and their enterprise customers. We are excited to partner with Inflow and look forward to working with Travis and his team to accelerate their growth."

Inflow's founder and CEO, Travis Dillard, added, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Renovus. They've demonstrated an ability to help founder-led businesses transform and achieve greater scale, and we look forward to working with them as Inflow executes its strategic vision to be the leader in the contact center, customer experience and unified communications solutions market."

Inflow is the 15th platform company for Renovus' second fund, Renovus Capital Partners II, L.P.

GLC Advisors served as the sell-side advisor to Inflow. DLA Piper served as legal counsel and Cherry Bekaert as a financial advisor to Renovus.

About Inflow Communications

Based in Portland, Oregon Inflow Communications is an innovative provider of strategic advisory, consulting and managed services for contact center, customer experience and unified communications solutions to over 500 customers nationwide. Inflow has grown to be a trusted advisor in its market through the high caliber of its work, problem solving approach and focus on client satisfaction. More information can be found at www.inflowcomm.com

About Renovus Capital

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. Renovus, from its base in the Philadelphia area, manages $600 million across several investment vehicles. The firm's current portfolio includes over twenty U.S. based businesses specializing in educational technology and content, higher education, corporate learning and development, healthcare services and technology services. Renovus typically partners with founder led businesses, leveraging its industry expertise and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, pursue tuck-in acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. More information can be found at www.renovuscapital.com

