Renovus Capital Partners Welcomes Jason Tanker to Lead Growing Technology Services Practice

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renovus Capital Partners ("Renovus"), a Philadelphia-area based investment firm, is pleased to announce today that Jason Tanker, a seasoned private equity professional, has joined the team as Managing Director to oversee the firm's Technology Services practice. In this new role, Tanker will work closely with leadership to identify new investment opportunities, implement growth strategies and create value within portfolio companies.

Jason Tanker

Tanker brings over fifteen years of middle market private equity experience to Renovus. He has an extensive track record in the technology services space, with several successful prior investments and a proven reputation for working hand-in-hand with executive teams to unlock potential and maximize value.

"Jason is an ideal addition to Renovus as we continue our commitment to building an A+ team," said Jesse Serventi, Founding Partner at Renovus. "He brings significant experience to our Technology Services practice and will play an integral role in capitalizing on the many attractive opportunities we see in the area."

"I'm thrilled to join Renovus at this exciting time for the firm," added Tanker. "Renovus offers an unrivaled partnership for founders and management teams in the lower middle market, providing not just capital but a compelling fusion of expertise and resources. I look forward to building on the firm's fantastic track record of nurturing high-performing companies and accelerating growth."

Tanker most recently worked for more than a decade at Norwest Equity Partners. He is a Philadelphia native and received his MBA from the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and his BBA in Finance and Accounting from the University of Michigan.

About Renovus Capital Partners

Founded in 2010, Renovus Capital Partners is a lower middle-market private equity firm specializing in the Knowledge and Talent industries. From its base in the Philadelphia area, Renovus manages over $1 billion across its three sector focused funds and other strategies. The firm's current portfolio includes over 25 U.S. based businesses specializing in education and training, healthcare services, technology services and professional services. Renovus typically partners with founder-led businesses, leveraging its experience within the industry and access to debt and equity capital to make operational improvements, recruit top talent, pursue add-on acquisitions and oversee strategic growth initiatives. Visit us at www.renovuscapital.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

