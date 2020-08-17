Renowned Artists Partner with eBay to Design Bandanas for Democracy; The Initiative Titled "Artists Band Together" Supports Grassroots "Get Out the Vote" Programs in the US

Each of the 15 participating artists have contributed an original design that aims to inspire young people, first-time voters, and historically disenfranchised communities of color to get out the vote.

The designs will be available as individual artworks, three curated sets and one complete set. The 15 works will be released in two "eBay exclusive" artist drops through November 1. Releasing today, eight artist singles ($35/each) from Marilyn Minter, Juliana Huxtable and Rirkrit Tiravanija to name a few, special sets ($175 for 5 per a set) and the full set of 15 ($525) are available. The second launch drops on September 1 at 2am PT / 5am ET, releasing the remaining seven artist bandanas ($35/each), including designs from Barbara Kruger, Hank Willis Thomas and Christine Sun Kim.

"eBay is the partner of choice for artists and charities looking to expand their reach to a global audience of millions," says Sam Bright, Vice President, General Manager of Verticals, eBay North America. "Together with these incredible creators and organizations, we are tapping the power of eBay's vibrant community to empower voices and mobilize voters."

Meet Artists Band Together

Artists Band Together is a coalition of like-minded citizen advocates dedicated to the principles of democracy. On the eve of the DNC and RNC, and with deadlines for voter registration looming, the project's goal is to raise money and awareness in support of community-led voter-registration groups Rise, Mijente and Woke Vote.

"This project is rooted in the history of bandanas as symbols of unity. From the abolitionist movement to Rosie the Riveter, bandanas have been wearable markers of alliance and action," said Nora Halpern, one of the curators of the project. "By bringing together long-time artist changemakers, our goal is to celebrate and elevate the myriad voices that make up American voters. Throughout history, artists have proven their unique ability to awaken, challenge and inspire us. We are grateful for the generosity of spirit of the 15 powerful artists who have joined us in our effort, alongside eBay for Charity, to 'band together' and support this vital and timely cause."

"I believe in the Artists Band Together project because I think we all can make the country better, and that art and the humanitarian spirit of artists can play a valuable role in doing so," said participating artist Shepard Fairey. "This project embraces the principles of democracy by making art accessible through the bandanas, while also providing support to the grassroots voting initiatives of the organizations benefiting from the profits -- Rise, Mijente, and Woke Vote. The caliber of artists involved is inspiring, and I believe in the story behind each work of art. I think that everyone from collectors to activists will be embracing these as collectable symbols of democracy at this historic moment."

About her design, the late artist Luchita Hurtado said, "'Together Forever' is a slogan of our time that confronts racial inequality, environmental advocacy, and united survival during a global pandemic, all in just two words. I don't think there's anything more important, that's what the human race needs."

"Everyone has to do something to change the culture right now," said artist Marilyn Minter. "We're waging a battle on two fronts: fighting COVID-19 and fighting stupidity. I'm saying resist getting Covid and selfish behavior. Resist complying with the ignorance that's pervading our world right now."

Artist Release │August 17

Shepard Fairey

Juliana Huxtable

Rirkrit Tiravanija

Umar Rashid

Jenny Holzer

Christina Quarles

Luchita Hurtado

Marilyn Minter

Artist Release │September 1

Alex Israel

Victoria Cassinova

Xavier Schipani

Christine Sun Kim

Hank Willis Thomas For Freedoms

Merritt Johnson

Barbara Kruger

Artists Band Together is curated by Amanda Fairey, Jill Goldman, Nora Halpern, Asti Hustvedt, and Victoria Kennedy. Working in close collaboration, the project's curators turned to artists and the compelling power of art to carry the bandana's activist spirit into the future as a sign of banding together—not only for the sake of public health in the midst of a global pandemic, but also for racial, social, environmental, educational and economic justice, for women's, immigrants', disability and LGBTQIA rights.

Investing in Voter Turnout

Mijente, Rise, and Woke Vote lead grassroots organizing programs focused on constituencies who are likely to decide the outcomes of elections nationwide including Black voters, Latinx voters, and young voters more broadly. These groups have a proven track record of increasing voter turnout through long term efforts to engage and inspire voters nationwide. The 2020 electorate is likely to be the youngest and most racially diverse in history with Gen Z representing 1 in 10 eligible voters and people of color representing 1 in 3.

"At Mijente we believe in uplifting young Latinx members of the community and helping to build their leadership capacity. Through our voter engagement work in the South we are building a network of young members who are content creators, digital storytellers and organizers to better each young Latinx people."

- Marisa Franco, Mijente, Executive Director

"What unites artists and organizers is using our creativity to make the world a better place. That is why we are so proud to have the support of Artists Band Together as we build a movement of young people organizing to make sure everyone can exercise their right to vote in November."

- Max Lubin, Rise, Co-Founder & CEO

"Woke Vote understands the power of creativity and culture. That is why we are thrilled to be a part of the Artists Band Together initiative. This generation is full of dreamers, storytellers and truth seekers - we also need them to be voters. We are excited to stand with Mijente, Rise and other groups to ensure as many young people as possible use their voice this November!"

- DeJuana Thompson, Woke Vote Founder & Chief Believer

Sales of the Artists Band Together artworks will benefit equally Rise, Mijente, and WokeVote. To purchase and for more information please visit eBay.com/ArtistsBandTogether .

About the Beneficiary Nonprofit Organizations

Mijente is a political, digital, and grassroots hub for Latinx and Chicanx organizing and movement building. Mijente's key campaign in North Carolina is Somos Más. Its goal is to reach, register, and mobilize more than 200,000 Latinx voters in the state. As a network of pro–Black, pro–indigenous, pro–worker, pro–mujer, pro–immigrant, and pro–climate organizers, we build social movements across place, peoples and issues. Mijente helps our gente build power through campaigns, culture, learning and advocacy. Join us at: https://mijente.net

Rise is a student-led nonprofit organization working to make higher education free and accessible for all. Through campaigns to end college student hunger and homelessness, eliminate tuition and fees, and support students affected by COVID-19, Rise invests directly in student organizers leading advocacy efforts on campuses nationwide. This year, Rise is mobilizing more than 100,000 college student voters in California, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Learn more: https://risefree.org

Woke Vote invests in the activation, long-term engagement, training and development of new organizers, and mobilization of historically disengaged voters of color. By building lasting relationships with a consistent organizing presence, Woke Vote has surpassed voter engagement goals to increase voter turnout by as much as 36% in certain communities. In 2020, Woke Vote is leading voter registration and protection programs focused on Alabama, Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Learn more: https://wokevote.us

About eBay for Charity

eBay for Charity enables members of the eBay community to connect with and support their favorite charities in the U.S. and abroad. Every time a user buys or sells on eBay, it's an opportunity to support causes that matter the most and to help with their fundraising goals. With more than 83,500 charities enrolled on the site, eBay is home to one of the world's largest and most active giving communities. Since 2003, the eBay community has raised more than $1 billion for charity. For more information visit www.ebayforcharity.org .

