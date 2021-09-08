Renowned industry leader Oberlin Marketing partners with Integrity to expand future growth

"Integrity is creating a movement to redefine the insurance experience for agents, carriers and consumers and partnering with respected firms like Oberlin Marketing is making it possible," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "Dan and Dustin have developed a comprehensive training system that anticipates the challenges their agents will face. Now they can accelerate their growth by adding Integrity's considerable resources to the foundation they have built and see their company scale faster than ever before. Nothing makes us more excited than partnering with a company that has worked tirelessly to build something amazing, and we look forward to bringing the full weight of Oberlin Marketing's experience and expertise to the Integrity family."

Dan Oberlin founded the company in 1987 with a penchant for hard work and creating connections with agents. Today, Oberlin Marketing has expanded beyond their Midwest roots, offering a wide range of products for the senior market, including health, life and long-term care insurance and annuities. A well-known industry leader, Oberlin Marketing is renowned nationwide for helping insurance professionals grow their business. Oberlin Marketing has created innovative agent training programs that consider the needs and strengths of each agent. As a result, Oberlin Marketing enjoys a high agent retention rate and serves more than 75,000 Americans annually through thousands of agents across the nation.

"At Oberlin Marketing, we've always prioritized engaging with the agents and agency owners who are serving the clients," explained Dan Oberlin, President of Oberlin Marketing. "Part of staying connected to our people means providing the tools and resources they need. The Integrity partnership allows us to take these offerings to the next level, all while providing long-term security for our employees and our clients. The robust technology platform Integrity has created, and is continually refining, will help us build and grow beyond what I imagined when I started in this business 40 years ago. We are ready to keep working hard to accomplish even more as an Integrity partner."

Oberlin Marketing can now offer its agents access to Integrity's cutting-edge insurtech platform, which includes proprietary quoting and enrollment tools, data and analytics, MedicareCENTER, product development, and a world-class advertising and marketing firm. All partners can utilize Integrity's shared services, which centralize business functions such as IT, human resources, legal, compliance and accounting.

"We've worked hard to earn a solid reputation behind our name, and we were thrilled to observe that Integrity's name reflects their most important value as well," shared Dustin Oberlin, Executive Vice President of Oberlin Marketing. "When it was time to find a partner, Integrity was the natural choice — they offer access to the best plans from the leading carriers, along with cutting-edge technology and an incredible network of industry leaders. This partnership is undoubtedly the right fit for us as we move toward the future, and we know this partnership will expand our capacity to serve even more Americans. We're proud to be part of the Integrity Family and we look forward to playing our part in Integrity's movement to innovate insurance."

Partnering with Integrity creates the opportunity for Oberlin Marketing to share its four decades of expertise with Integrity's network of partners, made up of industry legends and trailblazers. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions ' third-party administrator, as well as leading call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

In addition, Oberlin Marketing employees are now eligible for meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan.

"As new owners of Integrity, our employees are excited to work harder than ever before to build value in a company we all now own as well," added Justin Reinig, Executive Director at Oberlin Marketing. "Our partnership with Integrity allows us to leverage the resources they provide, from innovative technology to top carrier contracts, to grow faster than we could on our own. Additionally, we have the added benefit of learning from some of the greatest minds in the industry who we can now call partners."

For more information about Oberlin Marketing's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/OberlinMarketing.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 420,000 independent agents who service more than nine million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Oberlin Marketing

Oberlin Marketing, headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is an industry-leading brokerage devoted to supporting agents, agency owners and clients with their life and health insurance needs. As a company, they have always been devoted to the personal depth of relationships and have rooted their business practices in a strong moral foundation. Oberlin Marketing has been a trusted and respected resource in the industry since 1987, showing a commitment to back-office support, training, technology integration and introduction of new products — all of which contribute to agent success. They are continually recognized as a leader in the Medicare market in the Midwest, as well as nationally. Oberlin Marketing supports independent agents in 43 different states, managing the ongoing insurance needs of more than 75,000 Americans annually. For more information, visit www.oberlinmarketing.com.

