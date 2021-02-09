Renowned Photographer Tim Tadder Turns to Epson Technology to Enable His Creative Process for "Black is a Color" Exhibition

Tadder's recent "Black is a Color" fine art series incorporated bald models as highly conceptual objects with mysterious swirling of color against jet black backgrounds. And when it came to printing the series, Tadder turned to Epson technology to enable his creative process. "My fine art photographs are vibrant, bold and reproduce color in unique ways; and this latest Epson technology brought it all together on the final print," said Tadder. "With Epson Metallic Photo Paper Glossy in combination with the new Black Enhance Overcoat mode on the SureColor P9570 I was able to reproduce challenging tonal gradients and saturated colors with the best wet looking black."

As part of his creative process, Tadder prints and lives with each photograph to ensure it is perfect before finalizing the image. "I print huge prints, as large as 42" x 54," tape them to the wall and live with them," continued Tadder. "Photographs are not the same on a computer monitor. By printing the image and living with it first, it gives me the ability to experience what others will experience so I can make any changes and control all aspects of the final product."

Tadder has used Epson printing technology for years. "I enjoy printing my advertising and fine art portfolios, it gives me control of how my work is experienced, especially if someone is reviewing without me present," said Tadder. "With the SureColor P9570, I am impressed with the speed of the printer and the wide color gamut allows me to print colors that are very hard to reproduce. It has given my portfolio an upgraded presentation and represents how I want my artwork and my persona to look to potential clients and buyers."

Tadder recently upgraded his studio printing technology to include the Epson SureColor P9570. The SureColor P9570 leverages new Epson UltraChrome PRO12 twelve-color ink set and touts a new 2.6-inch PrecisionCore® MicroTFP® printhead with dedicated nozzles for both Matte and Photo black ink (no ink switching necessary) and is up to 2.4 times faster than the previous generation models.1 It also features a new print mode – Black Enhanced Overcoat – that delivers improved DMAX, excellent black density, outstanding clarity, improved sharpness, and reduced gloss differential on glossy media, ideal for Tadder's dynamic photography.

"The 12-color ink set with violet, orange, and green ink provides a distinctively wide color gamut," said Tadder. "The black enhanced overcoat offered on the SureColor P9570 is incredible and provides the dynamic range required when printing a majority of my work, including the recent 'Black is a Color' series."

All of Tadder's images go through a rigorous creative process before being considered final. "These works of art are going to be hanging in someone's home long after I'm gone. I want them to be perfect. The SureColor P9570 allows me the opportunity to see all details in the print and make those small changes necessary to create the perfect work of art."

For additional information about Epson's complete line of photography and fine art printers, visit www.epson.com/printyourlegacy.

About Tim Tadder

Tim Tadder is an internationally acclaimed photographic artist. Most recognized for his highly inventive conceptual advertising photography and high action intense sports imagery, Tadder has been ranked in the top 200 photographers worldwide by the prestigious Luezer Archive Magazine. His passion has always been to create intelligent images that illustrate a narrative. His Master's in Photojournalism at the Ohio University School of Visual Arts has had a profound impact on his artistic work, in which he constantly strives to go to greater depths of understanding and give real meaning to his creations. His client list includes some of the world's largest corporations in the world such as Adidas, Coca Cola, Mercedes-Benz, Sony, and many more. For more information, visit www.timtadder.com.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to becoming indispensable to society by connecting people, things and information with its original efficient, compact and precision technologies. The company is focused on driving innovations and exceeding customer expectations in inkjet, visual communications, wearables and robotics. Epson is proud of its contributions to realizing a sustainable society and its ongoing efforts to realizing the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of more than JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

