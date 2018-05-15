Renowned Scholars, Journalists, Educators To Participate In National Summit On Educational Equity Hosted By WCCCD And Its Institute For Social Progress

Detroit Urban Summit III: Integration, Civic Engagement, and Educational Equity in the Future of American Democracy will take place Friday, June 29, 2018 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the MGM Grand Detroit Hotel, located at 1777 3rd Avenue in Detroit.

This is the third major conference presented by Chancellor Ivery and Wayne County Community College District's Institute for Social Progress focusing on key issues of urban America and U.S. politics and education. Past conferences brought together a diverse array of nationally prominent leaders such as the former diplomat Richard Holbrooke, scholars such as Manning Marable, Houston Baker, and Nell Painter, and journalists such as Maria Hinojosa to address major areas of economic inequality, mass incarceration, illiteracy, and significant related issues, with the intention of establishing real-world programs that could create better student outcomes.

The Detroit Urban Summit III will include key note discussion and panels including prominent civil rights attorney, professor, and former legal counsel to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio Maya Wiley; Princeton scholar Eddie Glaude, Jr.; nationally syndicated columnist Leonard Pitts, as well as leading scholars, educators, policymakers and more.

"Our mission has always been to help people build better lives through higher education," said WCCCD Chancellor Dr. Curtis L. Ivery. "As a large, urban community college, fulfilling that mission has meant finding ways to help many of our students navigate challenges of poverty and economic isolation that disproportionately affect urban centers and institutions like ours.

"This conference continues an ongoing national conversation that we have started precisely to help our students and those nationwide achieve their dream and grow into the lives they wish for themselves, their families, and their communities across our nation," Ivery said.

Registration for the one-day summit is available at DetroitUrbanSummit.org or by calling 313-496-2510. Registration is $150 per person.

The event will be live streamed at DetroitUrbanSummit.org on June 29. Sponsors of the Detroit Urban Summit III include The Detroit News, the Michigan Chronicle, and WDIV Channel 4.

About WCCCD: WCCCD, the largest urban community college in Michigan, is a multi-campus district with six campus locations, including the Mary Ellen Stempfle University Center and the Michigan Institute for Public Safety Education (MIPSE), serving more than 70,000 credit and non-credit students annually across 36 cities and townships, and more than 500 square miles. WCCCD is committed to the continued development of new programs, workforce transformation, hosting community-based training sessions, and improving student facilities and services. For more information, visit www.wcccd.edu

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/renowned-scholars-journalists-educators-to-participate-in-national-summit-on-educational-equity-hosted-by-wcccd-and-its-institute-for-social-progress-300649064.html

SOURCE Wayne County Community College District

Related Links

http://www.wcccd.edu

