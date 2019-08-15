RENTCafé CRM Adoption Grows 34%, Reaches 3.1 Million Units

SANTA BARBARA, California, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- New data shows significant gains for Yardi's multifamily customer relationship management (CRM) software. RENTCafé® CRM captures leads, automates follow-ups and centralizes communications to increase conversions and retention for property management companies. Product adoption is up 34% over 2018, and the software is now used at more than 3.1 million multifamily units across the U.S.

The innovative features built into RENTCafé CRM help clients succeed in the digital marketplace. Advanced marketing features include multi-source lead attribution, lead scoring and email drip campaigns.

Multi-source lead attribution tracks multiple touchpoints throughout the customer journey to give more accurate insight into marketing source performance.

See how The Management Group uses multi-source attribution.

Lead scoring prioritizes incoming leads to provide visibility into the strength of the current pipeline. It allows leasing agents to focus on customers that are more likely to convert.

See how Pangea Properties uses lead scoring.

Email drip campaigns allow leasing staff to communicate with renters via automated emails that identify and promote the next step of the leasing lifecycle.

See how MG Properties Group uses email drip campaigns.

These tools provide users with increased visibility and data to drive operational efficiencies and maximize marketing performance. "The way renters find and interact with properties is constantly evolving," said Chris Ulep, vice president of multifamily product development at Yardi. "We're committed to continually updating RENTCafé CRM to keep pace with and anticipate the evolving needs of multifamily property marketers."

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

