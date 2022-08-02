Rently Achieves SOC2 (Type II) Security Certification

Demonstrates Commitment to Best-in-Class Operational Data Privacy Standards

LOS ANGELES and CAMARILLO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently, the leader in self-touring and smart home technology solutions, has successfully completed the rigorous Service Organization Control 2 (SOC2) Type II Certification, verifying that the company has the highest level of operational security controls in place to safeguard renter and operator data.

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC2 Type II Certification reviews how a company manages cloud-based data.

The certification is awarded to companies whose organization-wide policies and processes achieve stringent benchmarks in the following 5 trust areas: security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

"At Rently, we recognized early on that data security is a top concern for our customers," said Andre Sanchez, Rently's Chief Operating Officer. "We engineered our smart home technology solution with that in mind. Our SOC2 certification proves that incorporating strict data management rules throughout our organization, from the start, was a wise approach, and now we are pleased to offer our customers confirmation that their data is private and secure."

Rently's SOC2 Type II Certification was issued after a year-long audit that took place between April 2021 and March 2022. Auditors reviewed all of Rently's operational departments, including research and development, engineering, product, customer support, operations, human resources, accounting, IT, sales, and client success.

Rently is committed to providing renters, property managers, and rental housing operators with best-in-class technology with the highest security features and will repeat the SOC2 Type II certification review every 6 months.

