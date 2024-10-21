Rently Launches Integrations with CodeBox and Property Shield

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rently , the leader in self-touring, smart access and home automation technology, today announced integrations with CodeBox and Property Shield, revealed at the NARPM Convention & Trade Show 2024.

"Property managers face a big task in providing the touring flexibility that rental leads demand while facing an increasingly complex landscape of rental frauds and scams," said Merrick Lackner, Rently's CEO. "Our integrations with CodeBox and Property Shield provide greater flexibility and advanced security capabilities to customers, and are another milestone as Rently continues to deliver an innovative platform that automates every phase of the leasing cycle."

Seamless Self-Guided Tours with CodeBox

Rently's integration with CodeBox is an expansion of its Self-Guided Touring platform, which makes it easy for property managers, owners and operators to offer secure self-guided tours. Customers can now use their existing CodeBoxes instead of buying new hardware to safely and securely allow potential renters to view available properties on their own, at their preferred day and time.

Self-guided tours are increasingly popular with property managers and renters alike, with 83% of prospective renters wanting to take self-guided tours and 42% preferring to tour outside of regular business hours–ultimately allowing vacancies to fill faster.

This integration brings greater flexibility to property managers who want to maximize their CodeBox investment while gaining greater control with Rently's advanced security tools to protect against fraud and ensure they 'know their renter leads' before they self-tour.

Fake Listing Monitoring to Combat Rental Fraud

Rently's integration with Property Shield allows customers to utilize Fake Listing Monitoring, a powerful tool that detects and prevents fraudulent actors from creating duplicate or fake listings.

It automatically syncs listing details to create a reliable source of truth, monitors more than 13 social media platforms hourly, and quickly removes fraudulent listings in real time. Once a fake listing is detected, it works to have it removed within 24 hours.

Rental fraud is on the rise, with the Federal Trade Commission showing more than 10,000 rental scam cases opened in 2023 and the Better Business Bureau reporting a 45% increase in rental scam complaints over the past two years. This results in financial loss, risk of squatters and trespassers, and damage to the brand's reputation.

This is the latest addition to Rently's suite of security tools, applying advanced security measures to keep both renters and property managers safe from unauthorized listings, impersonations, and fraudulent activities.

To learn more about Rently's latest features, visit www.rently.com .

About Rently

For single-family & multifamily owners/operators who want to maximize tenancy rates, efficiency and profitability, Rently is a proptech solution company that offers best-in-class leasing automation services and smart home solutions so customers can lease faster, secure their communities, streamline operations, and increase NOI — all from one platform. Whether you're seeking to increase security, reduce operating costs, or increase rental revenue, Rently has a tailored solution for you. Learn more at www.rently.com .

