Rentricity & Cornell Pump Team on Specialty Engineering Solutions for Sustainable, Clean Energy In-Conduit Hydropower

Water Quality Association Certifies Flow-to-Wire systems for Safe Drinking Water Clean Energy Applications

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentricity Inc. and the Cornell Pump Company mark a major milestone with the certification of 22 pump-as-turbines (PATs) models for energy recovery applications within solid pipe water infrastructure, also known as In-Conduit Hydropower. The two companies have worked together exclusively for over 10 years perfecting equipment to meet the certification requirements for NSF/ANSI/CAN 61: Drinking Water System Components – Health Effects and NSF/ANSI/CAN 372: Drinking Water System Components - Lead Content. These drinking water industry standards establish minimum health effects requirements for the chemical contaminants and impurities indirectly imparted into drinking water from products, components, and materials used in drinking water systems.. As part of Rentricity's mission to provide clean energy recovery solutions to reduce electricity cost and improve the net-zero energy contributions of US water operators, the Water Quality Association (WQA) recently completed and certified the turbines: Flow-to-Wire WQA Certification Listing

Only the certified turbines will display WQA's Gold Seal Logo to indicate compliance to NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 & 372 standards, which are required by state regulators for city drinking water and industrial food and beverage applications. These PATs use specialized alloys and procedures to assure certification with appropriate seals and documentation for state regulators.

Rentricity has completed over 26 installations in North America for drinking and industrial water applications including food processing and irrigation contributing 1.3 million megawatt hours per year of clean energy offsets. The NSF/ANSI/CAN-61 & 372 certified turbine equipment are part of Rentricity's Flow-to-Wire™ systems which' convert flow and excess pressure into clean energy which can be used on-site or distributed to the electric grid. WQA-certified Flow-to-Wire installations include:

The Anchorage Water and Wastewater Authority (AWWU) deployment of a 40 kilowatt Cornell/Rentricity NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 &372 certified PAT unit in 2022 within the City's water distribution system in parallel with existing pressure reducing valve infrastructure. A second NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 &372 certified unit capable of generating 30 kilowatts was commissioned in January 2023

The Halifax Regional Water Commission (HRWC) completed Rentricity's first Flow-to Wire NSF/ANSI/CAN61 & 372 in-conduit hydropower project in 2014 in a flow control vault generating 32 kilowatts of clean energy which is intertied with the Nova Scotia Power grid. "We are proud to be the first to install an in-conduit turbine to generate clean energy as part of continued emphasis on sustainable management practices at the Commisssion." said Jeff Knapp, HRWC's Senior Manager, Energy & Business Development.·

"The US market for In-conduit hydropower is at an inflection point with new applications and technology emerging yearly" said Frank Zammataro, CEO and Co-Founder of Rentricity. Rentricity's applications for in-conduit hydropower solutions are numerous, making it a green energy option for existing and new water pipeline projects and infrastructure upgrades. A Recent Oak Ridge National Laboratory research report suggests over a gigawatt potential of clean energy across the drinking, agricultural and industrial markets " he added. Renticity's projects in agriculture have recently expanded to include center-pivot energy recovery operations.

"As the Infrastructure-Investment Jobs and Inflation Reduction Acts take hold, funding support to water operators for In-conduit hydropower applications will be a perfect sustainable, clean energy addition to any water pipeline project", says Marcus Davi, Vice President at Cornell Pump. "Marrying our turbine technology with Rentricity's proprietary control systems and certified conduit hydropower engineering expertise makes for a perfect application solution for water operators seeking to meet sustainability and ESG goals." It is important to note that NSF/ANSI/CAN 61 & 372 safe drinking water certified equipment is currently required in 45 states.

About Rentricity Inc.

Rentricity Inc. (www.rentricity.com) is the nation's leader in producing clean, renewable energy from in-conduit hydropower applications in drinking, agricultural irrigation and industrial water systems. The Company is based in New York City and can be reached at (732) 319-4501.

About Cornell Pump Company

Cornell Pump Company, is a Clackamas, Oregon based company that provides premium quality, efficient centrifugal pumps for industrial, agricultural, mining and municipal applications. Since 1946, Cornell Pump has engineered products to be rugged, durable, and dependable— efficient by design. Cornell pumps are found in products and applications around the world. For more information on Cornell, please call (503) 653-0330, or visit www.cornellpump.com

About Water Quality Association

WQA is a not-for-profit trade association representing the residential, commercial, and industrial water treatment industry. Learn more at WQA.org. The WQA Gold Seal certification program has been certifying products that contribute to the safe consumption of water since 1959. The WQA Gold Seal program is accredited by the American National Standards Institute (ANSI) and the Standards Council of Canada (SCC). WQA's education and professional certification programs have been providing industry-standardized training and credentialing since 1977. WQA publishes a consumer-friendly website: https://www.BetterWaterToday.org

Rentricity Contact: Frank Zammataro (732) 319-4501 frankz@rentricity.com

