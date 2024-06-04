Rentricity Launches Enhanced Website Showcasing Innovative Pump-as-Turbines and Control Systems for Clean Energy Generation in Water Pipeline Applications

New features offer developers ability to select Flow-to-Wire & SEMS Equipment

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rentricity, the premier in-conduit hydropower clean energy solutions provider, is excited to announce the launch of its updated website, featuring a comprehensive range of pump-as-turbines and control systems tailored for use in gravity-fed drinking water, irrigation, and industrial water clean energy applications. This expansion underscores Rentricity's commitment to providing cutting-edge technologies that harness the power of water to generate clean energy.

One of the standout features of Rentricity's pump-as-turbines is their unique and exclusive certification by the National Sanitation Foundation (NSF) for compliance with NSF 61 and 372 standards. These certifications ensure that the water-facing components of the pump-as-turbines meet stringent safety standards, preventing contamination of consumable water and adhering to low lead standards. This distinction sets Rentricity apart as the sole-source provider with such comprehensive safety certifications, providing drinking water operators with peace of mind regarding water quality and safety.

"Our updated website reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of sustainable in-conduit hydropower clean energy," said Frank Zammataro, CEO. "With our NSF-certified pump-as-turbines and control systems, we offer customers a reliable and environmentally friendly solution for clean energy generation in solid-water pipe applications. Whether for drinking water systems, irrigation networks, or industrial processes, our products empower customers to harness the power of water while ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability."

Freshy was selected to move, migrate, and clean up rentricity.com to ensure all best practices were being followed with WordPress standards. Freshy is a leading US based WordPress Design, Hosting, and Maintenance company. In addition to clean up, light site speed optimization was performed. "It's been our pleasure to help the Rentricity team manage and support their site," said Vincent Consumano, Freshy's Founder.

Rentricity's Flow-to-Wire pump-as-turbines are designed to efficiently convert the energy of flowing water into electricity, offering a cost-effective and environmentally sustainable alternative to traditional energy sources. The Sustainable Energy Management control systems, SEMS, complement these turbines, providing advanced monitoring and optimization capabilities to maximize energy generation and system performance.

Key features of Rentricity's pump-as-turbines and control systems include:

Versatile application: Suitable for use in gravity-fed drinking water systems, irrigation networks, and industrial water processes.

Demonstrated ability to seamlessly accommodate a variety of dynamic hydraulic (flow, pressure) conditions without affecting a water entity's primary water supply mission.

NSF 61 & 372 certification: Ensures compliance with safety standards for water-facing components, preventing contamination of consumable water.

Low lead standard: Meets regulatory requirements for low lead content, promoting water quality and safety.

On-site or grid integration: Provides flexibility for on-site energy generation or transportation to the grid, depending on customer needs.

To explore Rentricity's full range of pump-as-turbines and control systems and learn more about their innovative features, visit the newly launched website at www.rentricity.com.

About Rentricity:

Rentricity is the premier provider of sustainable energy solutions, specializing in in-conduit hydropower technology and renewable energy systems. With a focus on innovation, reliability, and environmental stewardship, Rentricity is dedicated to powering a cleaner, greener future for water operations in North America.

About Freshy:

Freshy is a web design and web development agency, WordPress website design company and WooCommerce web developer. Freshy is focused on thoughtful and beautiful design, with fast turn-around and prides themselves on best-in-industry customer service with over 2,200 web design company projects completed since 2011.

SOURCE Rentricity Inc