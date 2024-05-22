RentSpree Announces Latest Partnership with REcolorado®

Colorado's largest multiple listing service is the latest to join RentSpree's MLS Partnership Program

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the top-rated provider of rental software in the U.S., today announced its latest partnership with REcolorado®, the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in Colorado.

This collaboration marks a significant step forward in simplifying the rental application process for REcolorado subscribers and their clients in this important U.S. housing market. RentSpree's integration on the MLS platform introduces ApplyLink™, an instant application feature for rental listings. ApplyLink™ is designed to reduce the time spent processing rental applications, ultimately leading to increased efficiency and returns for real estate professionals.

The seamless integration of RentSpree's tenant screening capabilities within REcolorado's listing module eliminates the need for time-consuming back-and-forth interactions between agents, applicants, and property owners. This integration, offered at no cost to REcolorado subscribers, not only streamlines the rental process but also enhances lead generation capabilities.

REcolorado, the 16th largest MLS in the nation with more than 26,000 subscribers, is committed to staying abreast of market needs and emerging trends. President and CEO Gene Millman stressed the organization's dedication to providing state-of-the-art rental technology to its members, recognizing the pivotal role of rentals in both regional and national real estate markets.

"REcolorado's priority is to be a business partner with real estate professionals throughout the state, which means empowering them with data and services they can use to connect with and serve their clients," said Millman. "Renting is commonly an entry point into the market for prospective home buyers. Enhancing our offerings with rental technology will not only give another avenue for agents and brokers to provide value to their clients but will also streamline the process of helping renters find their next homes."

In April, the Denver metro housing market remained robust, supported by the strength of the regional economy, low unemployment rates, and healthy job growth. While the number of properties leased through the REcolorado MLS system dipped slightly from last year, there was a 20 percent increase compared to last month. Additionally, the number of rental listings added to REcolorado increased 20 percent from March to April. According to REcolorado data, the median lease price saw a 2 percent year-over-year increase.

"We're excited that REcolorado joined our MLS Partnership Program, as it enables us to help simplify rentals for MLS members and their clients in this key housing market," said Michael Lucarelli, RentSpree CEO and Co-Founder. "This latest partnership underscores RentSpree's commitment to truly revolutionize the rental process on a large scale."

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over two million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022 and 2023. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

About REcolorado:

REcolorado® is the largest multiple listing service (MLS) in Colorado with over 26,000 professional subscribers who operate throughout the state. REcolorado's vision is to empower a trusted, cooperative, and comprehensive real estate marketplace to position customers for success by providing data, technology, and intelligence. The company is REALTOR® owned and serves real estate professionals including the members of Denver Metro Association of REALTORS®, South Metro Denver REALTOR® Association, Mountain Metro Association of REALTORS®, and REALTORS® of Central Colorado.

