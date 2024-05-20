UtahRealEstate.com Joins RentSpree's MLS Partnership Program to Support Rentals in One of the Highest-Demand U.S. Regions

LOS ANGELES, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree, the leading provider of rental software in the U.S., today announced that UtahRealEstate.com (URE), a multiple listing service providing software and services to approximately 20,000 real estate professionals, has joined its 300-strong partnership program.

RentSpree's full integration on the URE platform will facilitate an instant ApplyLink™ for rental listings that will help cut down transaction time spent on processing rental applications and therefore help increase returns.

RentSpree's tenant screening functionality will be seamlessly integrated into the MLS' listing module and help cut down hours of time-consuming and inefficient back-and-forth between agents, rental applicants and property owners. The new integration, which is free to URE members, makes it easy to manage the entire rental process simply and efficiently while also supporting lead generation.

"By integrating RentSpree's easy-to-use rental tools, our members can efficiently manage rental transactions and easily integrate them into their regular workflow," said Brad Bjelke, CEO of

UtahRealEstate.com. "Unlike other regions of the country, the rental listing marketplace has not been a primary focus of real estate agents in Utah. Having tools available to handle rental listings is a path to opening that marketplace and creating new lead generating opportunities for our members."

Utah's strong economic foundation continues to draw new residents to the state, contributing to a rise in housing demand and the appreciation in home prices. In 2024, Utah was again ranked as the number one state to live in by US News and World Report. The rental segment in the state has also been affected by the influx of people. According to data by RentCafe, an average of 10 renters were competing for each vacant space in Salt Lake City last year. Currently, more than 800,000 Utahns are renters, according to data by the Rental Housing Association of Utah . That makes up about 30 percent of households in the state.

"The importance of rentals continues to increase across the U.S., especially in thriving states such as Utah," said Michael Lucarelli, Co-Founder and CEO of RentSpree. "Organizations such as URE are taking the lead on the rental conversation. By doing so, they are helping those seeking homes as well as supporting their own members in creating sustainability and job security while the for-sale market continues to be tight."

About RentSpree



Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps easily connect real estate agents, landlords, and renters. The platform is trusted across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management that help simplify the rental process for all. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 300 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over two million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022 and 2023. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

About UtahRealEstate.com



UtahRealEstate.com (URE) is where real estate listings originate, and it is the official property information platform for real estate professionals in the state of Utah. URE proudly services approximately 96 percent of all REALTORS® in the state of Utah* and operates one of the largest Multiple Listing Services (MLS) in the United States.

