RentSpree Partners with Industry Leader SentriLock to Add Tech Capabilities for Rental Agents

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree , the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, announced its latest partnership with SentriLock , the official electronic lockbox provider of the National Association of REALTORS®.

Integrating RentSpree's online standard rental application and screening platform with SentriLock's property access management functionality enables both companies to marry important elements in the often fragmented leasing process and helps to empower and support agents as a result.

"We are very deliberate in the partnerships we form, aligning ourselves with best-in-class organizations that can truly help add value to the services we provide to our rental customers," said Lauren Martin, RentSpree Sales Director. "SentriLock is the top player in the space they serve, and our partnership will deliver to anyone in the rental process a much more seamless experience. We are truly excited about this collaboration."

With a 20-year track record, SentriLock offers high-strength, corrosion-resistant steel locks with the highest security rating in the industry. Together with its SentriKey Showing Service® , the company is able to provide a complete showing management solution.

"We are always looking to find meaningful partnerships with other proptech vendors that can positively impact the critical role that our almost half a million REALTOR® customers play in the home search process," said SentriLock CEO and Founder Scott Fisher. "There is a nice alignment between us and RentSpree from both a culture of innovation and superior product standpoint."

RentSpree offers an all-in-one suite of tools, including background and credit checks, rent estimates, renters' insurance and rent payments. Its Agent Tools feature supports holistic rental management for agents, from advertising and nurturing leads to seamlessly diversifying their client portfolio, as well as supporting their rental clients' transition to homeownership in due time.

"We continuously strive to provide agents and brokers with the best technology solutions in the industry," said Michael Lucarelli, CEO and Co-Founder of RentSpree. "By combining our company's superior suite of tools with those of other industry leaders such as SentriLock is only logical. In this way, we can cater to and empower smart rental agents with just a few clicks in the most effective way possible."

About SentriLock

SentriLock, LLC, founded in 2002, is one of the most trusted lockbox and showing service solution providers in the real estate industry, and is the Official Lockbox Solution of the National Association of REALTORS®. The company's products serve more than 400,000 REALTORS®, and have powered more than 10 million home sales. SentriLock's primary mission is to provide its members with amazing customer experiences, reliable member-focused technology solutions, and superior service and support. For more information visit www.sentrilock.com .

About RentSpree



Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree is ranked 625th on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022. Visit http://www.rentspree.com for more information.

