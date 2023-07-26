RentSpree Partners with New York-based OneKey® MLS to Expand Its Services in One of the Hottest Rental Markets in the U.S.

With 50,0000 subscribers, OneKey® MLS is one of the top 10 multiple listing services in the country

LOS ANGELES, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree, the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, today announced its latest partnership with OneKey® MLS, the largest multiple listing service in New York, to bring its services to the organization's more than 50,000 members.

RentSpree's full integration on the OneKey® MLS platform will facilitate the instant creation of an ApplyLink™ for rental listings, which supports members in generating more leads, cutting down transaction time, and increasing returns. The new integration makes it easy by allowing OneKey® members to command the entire rental process easily and efficiently.

"Our partnership with RentSpree fits our organization's vision to go beyond what is expected to provide our subscribers with access to the tools they need to compete and stay relevant in a rapidly changing business landscape," said OneKey® MLS CEO Richard Haggerty. "We are deeply committed to supporting our subscribers in all critical areas of real estate.  OneKey® MLS is proud to provide a flagship rental tool that easily satisfies fundamental housing needs for Long Island, New York City and the Hudson Valley region."  

The U.S. rental market continues to be driven by high demand and a lack of available housing, resulting in nearly two years of median rent growth, according to data from Rent.com. More than 66 percent of states experienced yearly rent growth in May, with New York being among the 10 biggest gainers.

"I'm beyond excited to partner and deliver value for both subscribers and consumers across the OneKey® footprint," said RentSpree Co-Founder & CEO Michael Lucarelli. "We love to work with leaders like Richard who can easily recognize and address important needs in one of the hottest rental markets in the U.S."

He added, "As we seek these types of collaborations, we continue deploying solutions that go well beyond our best-in-class rental screening services. These focus on maximizing agent earnings, building branding, and automating all rental-related processes."

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree has been ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2022. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

About OneKey® MLS
OneKey® MLS, made possible by the merger of MLSLI and Hudson Gateway MLS, is one of the nation's leading Multiple Listing Services, serving 50,000 REALTOR® subscribers and 4,500 participating offices throughout Long Island, New York City, and the Hudson Valley. OneKey® MLS is dedicated to providing more comprehensive coverage, up-to-date statistics, and the best real estate tools and resources.

