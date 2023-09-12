RentSpree Partners with NorthStarMLS® to Simplify Rentals Throughout the Midwest

RentSpree

12 Sep, 2023, 09:32 ET

The new collaboration will help support the thriving rental market in the Minnesota and Western Wisconsin region

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RentSpree, the industry's premier end-to-end rental management software provider, today announced its latest partnership with NorthstarMLS®. The multiple listing service is one of the largest in the U.S., boasting more than 22,600 subscribers in Minnesota and Western Wisconsin.

The agreement involves a complete integration of RentSpree with the NorthstarMLS Add/Edit platform and multiple front-end solutions, which will empower members to generate more leads, reduce transaction time, and boost returns effortlessly. With these new integrations, subscribers can efficiently oversee the entire rental process with ease.

"NorthstarMLS subscribers have come to expect the most productive technologies to conduct their business, and RentSpree is a great addition to our core offerings," said NorthstarMLS CEO Tim Dain. "It provides first-class services that connect agents with renters and landlords across our region's thriving rental market."

The Minnesota housing market has seen strong demand, driven by a flourishing economy. The state ranked among the top five in the country for businesses, surpassing Texas. Minnesota's ranking is based on 86 key indicators across 10 categories such as workforce, infrastructure, economy, health, and business friendliness, according to a CNBC study. The state's economic health has also affected demand for housing, including rentals, with Minneapolis showing the third-highest year-over-year rent increase in July at 10.32 percent to a median rent of $1,921, according to Rent.com.

"It is exciting for us to collaborate with an organization that supports such a vibrant and important housing market," said RentSpree Co-Founder & CEO Michael Lucarelli. "NorthstarMLS isn't just one of the biggest players in the MLS space, it is also a true thought leader and one of the early adopters of technology that effectively and efficiently supports their subscribers. We are honored to be included in their roster of must-have services."

RentSpree will be available to NorthstarMLS subscribers in Q4 2023.

About RentSpree

Los Angeles-based RentSpree is a provider of award-winning rental software that helps seamlessly connect real estate agents, owners, and renters to simplify and automate the entire rental process, from listing to lease. The all-in-one platform is known across all 50 states for its easy and secure interface and suite of rental tools, including tenant screening, rent payments, marketing and renter management. To date, RentSpree has partnered with more than 250 of the most influential MLSs, real estate associations and brokerages to serve over one million users in the U.S. RentSpree has been ranked on Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies in 2023. Visit RentSpree.com for more information.

About NorthstarMLS®

The Regional MLS of Minnesota, Inc. doing business as NorthstarMLS®, provides participating real estate brokers and agents with fast and reliable access to the information and resources that make the real estate market function efficiently and effectively for both buyers and sellers. It serves three shareholder and eight client REALTOR Associations, supporting more than 22,600 subscribers across Minnesota and into Western Wisconsin, with 96.3% of all Minnesota REALTORS sharing listing information and connecting buyers and sellers through the platform. Learn more at NorthstarMLS.com.

SOURCE RentSpree

