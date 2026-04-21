Renuity Appoints Stuart Dunleavy as Chief Marketing Officer to Accelerate Growth, Brand Momentum, and Customer Innovation

Experienced growth and lifecycle marketing leader joins Renuity to strengthen go-to-market performance, deepen customer engagement, and help attract top-tier talent and partners across the platform.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renuity, a leading national home improvement services provider, today announced the appointment of Stuart Dunleavy as Chief Marketing Officer. Dunleavy brings more than 20 years of executive leadership experience spanning growth marketing, customer lifecycle strategy, brand, go-to-market transformation, demand generation, retention, and precision media across large-scale consumer and technology-driven businesses.

Renuity Appoints Stuart Dunleavy as Chief Marketing Officer

In this role, Dunleavy will lead Renuity's enterprise marketing strategy, brand development, demand generation, customer lifecycle marketing, and digital experience. He will work closely with executive leadership and operating teams across the country to accelerate growth, sharpen market differentiation, and build a modern marketing engine designed to support the company's grand growth ambitions.

"Stuart is a transformational marketing leader with a rare combination of strategic vision, commercial rigor, and executional depth," said Daniel Gluck, CEO of Renuity. "He understands how to connect brand, demand generation, customer experience, and lifecycle value creation in a way that drives real business results. As we continue building a category-defining platform, Stuart's leadership will help us strengthen our market presence, attract exceptional talent, and build the Renuity brand into a household name."

Dunleavy most recently served as Vice President of Consumer Marketing at AT&T where he led large, cross-functional teams responsible for acquisition, growth, and retention across AT&T's more than 100 consumer connections spanning 40 million households. Over the course of his career, he has built and led modern marketing organizations that integrate brand strategy, performance media, lifecycle orchestration, personalization, data-driven targeting, and executive-level measurement frameworks.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Renuity at such an important moment in its growth journey," said Dunleavy. "What drew me to the company is the combination of ambition, capability, and opportunity. Renuity has the ingredients to build something truly distinctive: strong operating businesses, meaningful consumer demand, and a platform with enormous potential to create value. I'm looking forward to working with the team to help unlock the next phase of growth."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Dunleavy will also play a key role in strengthening Renuity's agency, marketing technology and strategic partner ecosystem. His experience leading integrated marketing organizations and performance-focused operating models is expected to help the company accelerate innovation, improve efficiency, and expand the impact of its marketing investments.

About Renuity

Renuity, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a trusted home improvement partner with a rapidly expanding footprint and services portfolio. Renuity is redefining the industry with its commitment to enhancing customers' homes and lives by providing best-in-class home remodeling experiences. The company currently provides a diverse offering of home remodeling services in nearly 40 states.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jordan Nam

Director of Brand Strategy

Renuity

press@renuityhome

SOURCE Renuity