Renuity Home Remodeling Services Now Available for More Than 3 Million Tennessee Residents

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Renuity

May 05, 2026, 11:10 ET

National home improvement company launches suite of home installation services in Nashville and Knoxville, Tennessee  

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renuity, a leading national home improvement provider operating in over 40 states, today announced that it will begin offering a variety of renovation services to residents in the Knoxville and Nashville areas beginning this month.

The company's expansion into these two metros is driven by recent explosive growth contributing to an increasing demand for renovation services.

Renuity was established in 2019 to unify some of the most trusted regional home improvement providers across the country. Today, the company serves communities and neighborhoods throughout the U.S. including several in Tennessee.

"Homeowners trust us to offer a one-stop seamless experience," said Andrew Faircloth, Chief Commercial Officer, Renuity. "From the initial consultation and design to our expert installation process, we are wholly focused on creating a superior customer experience for everyone who trusts their home improvement project to Renuity." 

Renuity service offerings that are now available in Nashville and Knoxville include bathroom remodeling, window replacement, and kitchen cabinet refacing.

The company recently received a 2026 Guildmaster Award for its commitment to customer service.

To learn more, visit Renuity's About Us page.

About Renuity

Renuity, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a leading national home improvement provider that is redefining the industry with its commitment to enhancing customers' homes and lives through providing best-in-class home remodeling experiences. The company currently provides a diverse offering of home remodeling services in over 40 states. 

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jordan Nam

Director of Brand Strategy

Renuity

press@renuityhome

SOURCE Renuity

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