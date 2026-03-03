Renuity's Home Services Now Available for More Than 1.1 Million Grand Rapids Metro Residents

National home improvement company launches suite of home installation services in Grand Rapids, Michigan and surrounding areas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Renuity, a leading national home improvement company, today announced that it will begin offering a variety of renovation services in Grand Rapids and surrounding communities this month.

The company was established in 2019 to unify some of the most trusted regional home improvement providers across the country. Today, Renuity serves communities and neighborhoods in 40 states including Michigan.

Renuity's expansion to the area is driven by the city's projected growth and an increasing demand for renovation services.

"Grand Rapids is a rapidly growing city with a booming job market," said Andrew Faircloth, Chief Commercial Officer, Renuity. "As more people put down roots in this thriving community, we want to be the long-term, trusted partner for new and existing homeowners looking to improve or customize their living spaces."

Renuity home services currently available in Grand Rapids include bath and shower replacements and kitchen cabinet refacing. Over the course of the next months, the company plans to expand its offerings to include window replacements as well.

To learn more, visit Renuity's About Us page.

About Renuity

Renuity, headquartered in Charlotte, NC, is a leading home improvement provider with a rapidly expanding footprint and services portfolio. Renuity is redefining the industry with its commitment to enhancing customers' homes and lives by providing best-in-class home remodeling experiences. The company currently provides a diverse offering of home remodeling services in nearly 40 states.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alexandra Previdi

Senior Director of Brand Strategy

Renuity

press@renuityhome

SOURCE Renuity