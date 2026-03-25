Reolink Introduces the Solar Floodlight Cam During Its Annual Spring Event, Offering Smart AI-Powered, Wire-free Outdoor Security at a Special Price

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for homes and businesses, introduces its Solar Floodlight Cam during its Annual Spring Sale, offering its newest camera design at a special price in addition to amazing deals on some of Reolink's most popular products from March 25 to 31 on Reolink's online store and Amazon shop.

Wire-free, Low Maintenance Solar-Powered Innovation

Reolink lanuches new product: Solar Floodlight Cam

Launching today, the Solar Floodlight Cam is an advanced wire-free outdoor security camera designed to provide bright, reliable protection without electrical wiring or complicated installation. The Solar Floodlight Cam combines a sharp 2K HD camera, 1000-lumen floodlights, and smart on-device AI detection to help users keep an eye on driveways, porches, and backyards with ease. Its built-in solar panel and 7,800mAh battery are powered by Reolink's SolarEase™ Technology, delivering a full day of power with as little as one hour of sunlight, even in low-light or partially shaded areas. Additionally, a fully-charged battery can last for up to three months without solar input, delivering high-level security and visibility without the hassle.

With a wide 150° field of view and intelligent detection that distinguishes between people, vehicles, and animals, the Solar Floodlight Cam can also be configured to activate for specific detection types, helping deter intruders while avoiding unnecessary disturbance to pets or wildlife. A 110 dB siren adds an extra layer of protection when needed.

The Solar Floodlight Cam's live feed is delivered entirely through the Reolink App, where users can also customize lighting levels, receive instant alerts and communicate through two-way audio in real time. It also integrates seamlessly with the Reolink Home Hub and Reolink NVR, making it easy to expand into a full home security system.

The Solar Floodlight Camera is available now on Reolink's online store and Amazon shop with a special promotional price of $87.99 (regular price $109.99) during Reolink's Annual Spring Sale from March 25 to 31.

Additional Spring Savings

Reolink's Annual Spring Sale runs March 25 to 31, offering limited-time discounts of up to 48% across a wide range of products including the following items:

Go Ultra — A fully wire-free 4K (8MP) LTE security camera with a rechargeable battery, solar power support, and infrared night vision for remote outdoor use, now reduced from $189.99 to $98.99 .

— A fully wire-free 4K (8MP) LTE security camera with a rechargeable battery, solar power support, and infrared night vision for remote outdoor use, now reduced from $189.99 to . TrackFlex Floodlight WiFi — A 4K dual-lens PTZ floodlight camera with 360° coverage, 6× hybrid zoom, 3000-lumen lighting, 270° PIR-based out-of-view detection, and on-device AI Video Search with no monthly fees, now priced at $179.99 , down from $299.99.

— A 4K dual-lens PTZ floodlight camera with 360° coverage, 6× hybrid zoom, 3000-lumen lighting, 270° PIR-based out-of-view detection, and on-device AI Video Search with no monthly fees, now priced at , down from $299.99. Argus PT Ultra — A 4K (8MP) wireless pan-and-tilt camera offering 355° pan, 140° tilt, color and black-and-white night vision, intelligent person/vehicle/pet detection, and optional solar power, now available for $119.99 , reduced from $149.99.

— A 4K (8MP) wireless pan-and-tilt camera offering 355° pan, 140° tilt, color and black-and-white night vision, intelligent person/vehicle/pet detection, and optional solar power, now available for , reduced from $149.99. Elite Pro Floodlight PoE — A 16MP dual-lens PoE floodlight camera with a 180° panoramic view, 2800-lumen adjustable lighting, on-device ReoNeura™ AI video search, and Motion Track snapshots, now discounted from $269.99 to $188.99 .

— A 16MP dual-lens PoE floodlight camera with a 180° panoramic view, 2800-lumen adjustable lighting, on-device ReoNeura™ AI video search, and Motion Track snapshots, now discounted from $269.99 to . RLK16-1200D8-A — A 12MP PoE security system featuring a 16-channel NVR, 4TB of pre-installed storage (expandable to 16TB), eight high-resolution dome cameras, intelligent person/vehicle/pet detection, and 24/7 local recording, now reduced from $1499.99 to $1049.99.

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation. For more information about Reolink, please visit www.Reolink.com.

SOURCE Reolink Innovation Inc.