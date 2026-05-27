Rep Data Acquires OWL Solutions to Strengthen Survey Build Quality and Fieldwork Execution

Acquisition adds specialized survey programming expertise to help research teams reduce operational risk before fieldwork begins

NEW ORLEANS, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data, the data quality leader for the market research industry, today announced the acquisition of OWL Solutions, a survey programming company known for managing complex survey builds and supporting fieldwork readiness in niches like healthcare. The acquisition expands Rep Data's survey programming and implementation capabilities, strengthening operational quality controls before studies enter fieldwork.

Survey programming plays a critical role in research execution, influencing everything from respondent routing and quota management to device compatibility, data structure and fieldwork performance.

"A well-programmed survey leads to better research outcomes," said Patrick Stokes, CEO and founder of Rep Data. "When programming issues occur, they create downstream errors, rework and delays that impact the entire project lifecycle. OWL Programming brings deep operational survey programming expertise to Rep Data."

Specifically, OWL brings deep expertise in the details that often determine whether a study runs smoothly or creates problems downstream. This includes complex skip logic, quota paths, randomization, piping, sample routing, respondent validation, device requirements, language versions, redirects, terminates, partials and data structure. These operational elements play a critical role in survey performance, data integrity and fieldwork execution.

"OWL has always been focused on making the operational side of research easier, faster, and more precise for clients," said Michael Wildt, president of OWL. "Joining Rep Data allows us to bring that same commitment to quality and responsiveness into a broader research infrastructure built around trusted sample, fraud prevention and end-to-end execution."

Stokes said the acquisition reflects growing demand for more connected and accountable research operations as teams face increasing pressure to move faster without compromising execution quality.

Stokes continued, "Research teams have long been under pressure to move quickly while still protecting quality. But maintaining strong operational controls becomes more difficult when work is split across separate platforms, programming teams, sample providers, fraud prevention tools, fieldwork partners and analytics systems. By bringing these capabilities together, we can help research teams scale execution more efficiently, strengthen quality controls and support better research outcomes across the ecosystem."

The acquisition supports Rep Data's broader strategy of building a more connected research workflow spanning sample, fraud prevention, survey programming and analytics. Rep Data's ecosystem now includes Research Defender, ReDem, Research Desk, SightX and OWL Programming, helping research teams manage execution, data quality and fieldwork operations within a more integrated environment.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Backed by Mountaingate Capital, a growth-focused private equity investment firm, Rep Data is on a mission to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for approximately 500 clients, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, and more. www.repdata.com

About OWL

OWL is a market research programming and operations agency that specializes in survey programming, data processing, fieldwork consulting, and niche research verticals. OWL partners with research and consulting agencies that value quality work, responsiveness, and expert guidance across complex research projects.

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SOURCE Rep Data