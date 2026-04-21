Rep Data Names Oscar Carlsson to Board of Directors to Expand Quality Globally

Appointment brings deep ResTech and product innovation experience as company advances end-to-end research and data quality strategy and continues European expansion

NEW ORLEANS, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data , the data quality leader for the market research industry, announced the appointment of Oscar Carlsson to its board of directors, strengthening the company's strategic focus on Europe following its recent acquisition of ReDem.

Carlsson, based in Stockholm, brings more than two decades of experience across ResTech, MarTech and AI, with a track record of scaling global technology businesses and advising high-growth companies on product strategy and international expansion.

Oscar Carlsson

His appointment comes as Rep Data accelerates its investment in Europe and advances a more connected research model following its acquisitions of ReDem and SightX. By combining in-survey quality controls, pre-survey fraud prevention and an end-to-end research platform, Rep Data is delivering a more comprehensive approach to data quality across the full research workflow.

"Rep Data is addressing one of the most important challenges in the industry today," Carlsson said. "As research becomes more global and more technology-driven, ensuring data quality across the entire lifecycle is critical. Bringing together platform, data quality infrastructure and analytics in a single workflow is a meaningful step forward for the industry."

Carlsson is the founder of Milo Advisory, where he works with startups and scaleups across MarTech and ResTech on product strategy, go-to-market execution and international growth. He previously spent more than 20 years at Cint, where he played a central role in the company's growth from early-stage startup to publicly listed global business, contributing across product development, operations and expansion into new markets. His expertise is especially important as data quality challenges become more complex and more global in nature.

Carlsson's experience spans multiple funding rounds, strategic acquisitions, a private equity transaction and an IPO, along with leadership roles across North America, Europe and APAC. He continues to advise and invest in emerging companies across the insights and data ecosystem.

"As we expand our presence in Europe, his perspective will help ensure we are building in the right way for clients across regions," said Patrick Stokes, CEO of Rep Data. "That includes continuing to connect our platform, data quality infrastructure and global operations into a more unified research workflow."

The board appointment reflects Rep Data's broader strategy to pair technology innovation with global expertise as it scales its integrated, end-to-end research and data quality offering across regions.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Backed by Mountaingate Capital, a growth-focused private equity investment firm, Rep Data is on a mission to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for approximately 500 clients, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, and more. www.repdata.com

Media contact:

Troy Harrington, [email protected], +1-714-767-9671

SOURCE Rep Data