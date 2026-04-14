Rep Data Acquires SightX to Deliver High-Speed, End-to-End Research Workflows With Built-In Response Quality

The combined offering enables a faster end-to-end research workflow, from survey programming to analytics, with quality controls embedded in the core

NEW ORLEANS, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data , a leading provider of full-service market research and data quality solutions, has acquired SightX, a next-gen, all-in-one consumer research platform. The acquisition creates a faster end-to-end research workflow with stronger quality controls embedded in the core, combining SightX's end-to-end research platform and analytics with Rep Data's response quality infrastructure.

Rep Data, a leading provider of full-service market research and data quality solutions, has acquired SightX, a next-gen, all-in-one consumer research platform.

Market research teams have relied on fragmented tools for survey programming, sampling, and data quality, creating delays and added complexity while still leaving room for fraud to impact results. Rep Data acquired SightX to change that, creating a single workflow that lets teams move faster, run research more frequently, and deliver results with confidence.

"Researchers have been forced to choose between speed and confidence for too long," said Patrick Stokes, CEO and Founder of Rep Data. "This acquisition brings those together in a single workflow. SightX gives teams a faster path from survey build to results, and Rep Data helps ensure the data behind those results is real, defensible, and ready to act on."

"The best research changes how companies think, how products are built, and how markets evolve," said Tim Lawton, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of SightX. "This integrated offering makes research not only accessible, but trustworthy. Being part of Rep Data allows us to deliver on that promise at scale."

Any survey programmed or analyzed in SightX will now benefit from Rep Data's quality infrastructure, helping block low-quality traffic identified by ReDem and more sophisticated fraud identified by Research Defender.

What Rep Data acquiring SightX means for researchers:

Single workflow: programming, fielding, supply, quality controls, and analytics in one platform

programming, fielding, supply, quality controls, and analytics in one platform Reduced fragmentation: fewer handoffs across vendors and tools, with less integration setup

fewer handoffs across vendors and tools, with less integration setup Embedded quality controls: preferred panels configured with Research Defender and ReDem

The broader goal is to move research teams beyond a fragmented model of separate programming tools, preferred sample vendors, bolt-on fraud tools, and heavy post-field cleanup.

Rep Data believes strong findings depend on more than sample size and statistical significance. If respondents are not real, not representative, or not paying attention, the data breaks down fast. This acquisition is intended to help researchers maintain the quality of each "n" in the dataset, enabling them to present results with greater confidence.

"Researchers don't need more tools, they need a single workflow they can trust to get the job done right, and on time," Stokes added. "That's what we're giving them."

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Backed by Mountaingate Capital, a growth-focused private equity investment firm, Rep Data is on a mission to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for approximately 500 clients, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms, and more. www.repdata.com

Media Contact: Troy Harrington, [email protected], +1-714-767-9671

SOURCE Rep Data