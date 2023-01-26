Rep Data Adds Kurt Knapton to its Board of Directors

Leading data collection firm will lean on Knapton's expertise to continue pursuing its core vision of improving respondent data quality and market research outcomes

NEW ORLEANS, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data , a full-service data collection firm for primary research, has added Kurt Knapton to its Board of Directors. Knapton was part of the management team that launched e-Rewards, which became Research Now. As CEO, he scaled the company through double- and triple-digit growth. A pioneer in the market research sample space, Knapton is known for his leadership and dedication to delivering high-quality data to researchers.

"Ensuring researchers have high-quality data is the backbone of our industry and remains an ongoing challenge," said Knapton. "The approach Rep Data is taking to solve the problem is leading the way into the future we all want for the industry. I wouldn't be venturing back into the industry after six years if I didn't believe in the approach that they are taking and their commitment to delivering data quality."

Knapton and many members of the Rep Data team worked together previously at e-Rewards and Research Now. In fact, Knapton hired Patrick Stokes, founder and CEO of Rep Data, to his first job out of college.

"I remember starting at e-Rewards and being impressed by Kurt's leadership and dedication to putting customers first, both of which have always stuck with me," said Stokes. "Kurt's experience transforming the market research space with Research Now and his leadership are a tremendous asset to me and to Rep Data as we continue to elevate data quality and give researchers greater confidence in their data."

Rep Data, which announced Series A funding last fall, has grown significantly since its founding in July 2020 and will leverage Knapton's knowledge to guide the company and its leadership team through its next phase. He will advise Rep Data as the company seeks to further deploy leading go-to-market teams and ensure customers continue to be delighted with service quality.

Knapton continued, "I really enjoy helping leaders and CEOs of early-stage companies to scale their businesses, and I have full faith in Pat and the team to scale and grow Rep Data to great heights."

Knapton is currently the CEO of Deep Cognition, an early-stage AI company, as well as an investor and strategic advisor at Realm Resources. In addition to his 12-year tenure at e-Rewards and Research Now, including as past President, CEO and Board Member, Knapton spent a decade as a management consultant for Booz Allen Hamilton and Accenture. He earned his MBA from Dartmouth's Amos Tuck Graduate School of Business and was an Honors Program graduate at Baylor University where he holds a BBA in Management.

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for primary researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. The company's mission is to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms and more. repdata.com

