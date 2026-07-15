Rep Data Launches ReDem Feature Showing How Data Cleaning Changes Survey Results

New capability compares survey answer distributions before and after cleaning to help researchers understand the impact of low-quality responses

NEW ORLEANS, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rep Data, the data quality leader for the market research industry, today announced a new capability for ReDem, its in-survey data quality solution, that compares survey answer distributions before and after data cleaning, helping researchers evaluate how low-quality responses influence survey results.

Removing poor-quality interviews is a standard part of modern survey research, but understanding whether those responses materially affect reported findings has typically required additional analysis. The new feature compares answer distributions before and after quality controls are applied, allowing researchers to identify questions where removing low-quality respondents changed the distribution of responses.

"Researchers already have processes for identifying and removing low-quality interviews," said Sebastian Berger, Head of Science for ReDem by Rep Data. "What's often missing is an easy way to understand whether those quality decisions affected the findings. By comparing results before and after cleaning, researchers can quickly see where quality controls had little impact and where they meaningfully changed the outcome."

As part of developing the feature, Rep Data analyzed more than 12,700 survey questions and found that one in 16 questions changed its leading response. Individual answer options also shifted by more than five percentage points in some cases, with the largest observed change reaching 11.7 percentage points.

Within the ReDem dashboard, researchers can compare results from all respondents with results based only on respondents who passed quality checks. The side-by-side view makes it easier to identify questions that warrant closer review, understand how quality controls affected reported findings and communicate those differences during project reviews or client discussions.

"Research teams spend a great deal of time thinking about respondent quality, but much less time evaluating how quality influences the answers they're reporting," Berger said. "This gives them another way to validate their findings and better understand where quality controls had the greatest impact."

View a demo here: https://bit.ly/4w67g0j

About Rep Data

Rep Data provides full-service data collection solutions for researchers, helping expedite data collection for primary quantitative research studies, with a hyper-focus on data quality and consistent execution. Backed by Mountaingate Capital, a growth-focused private equity investment firm, Rep Data is on a mission to be a reliable, repeatable data collection partner for approximately 500 clients, including market research agencies, management consultancies, Fortune 500 corporations, advertising agencies, brand strategy consultancies, universities, communications agencies, public relations firms and more.

Media contact:

Troy Harrington, +1-714-767-9671, [email protected]

SOURCE Rep Data