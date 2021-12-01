Repairify Joins Forces with One Guard Inspections

"We are excited for Bryan Bledsoe II, founder and president of One Guard, and his entire team to join us. Bryan's leadership ability, as well as his team's insights and expertise are highly valued additions to the Repairify team," said Tony Rimas, president and chief business development officer for Repairify. "The acquisition of One Guard is a huge step up and forward in Repairify's growth journey, allowing us to bring a globally capable, technology-powered vehicle inspections unit to bear in new market segments – such as diagnostics of mechanical failures – where we were not present before."

Founded in 2012 by Mr. Bledsoe several years following his honorable discharge from the U.S. Army, One Guard has enjoyed success by building and offering the most advanced and streamlined vehicle inspection process on the market. One Guard has simplified a process that was often paper-based, laborious, and certainly ripe for a technology driven solution.

"One Guard has grown rapidly in the past few years by combining technology with the expertise of our core team and extended network of certified vehicle inspectors," Mr. Bledsoe said. "The technology, resources, and expansion opportunity that Repairify brought to the table, as well as the cultural fit with One Guard, were big factors in our decision to join the family of Repairify brands. We are excited to join the team and build the next chapter in our exciting future."

One Guard serves clients in the secondary vehicle market, including third-party warranty providers, arbitration inspections for the vehicle auction providers, and vehicle manufacturers seeking to validate warranty claims using a third-party inspector.

About Repairify, Inc.

Repairify, Inc., and its family of brands empower the automotive repair industry to master today's modern, data-intensive vehicles. By providing revolutionary OEM tool and validated OEM-compatible technology, services, and intelligence, Repairify helps automotive professionals run better businesses through improved diagnostics, calibration, programming, and workflow. Repairify's brands are committed to vehicle and driver safety by providing repairers with excellent service supported by the highest quality and precision tools, technology, and data.

Repairify, Inc., is a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC. The Repairify family includes asTech, adasThink, BlueDriver, FleetGenix, MobileTechRX, and RED (EU). For more information, please visit repairify.com.

About One Guard Inspections

The most advanced and streamlined inspection process in the industry is just a click away. For more than a decade One Guard Inspections has been America's leading vehicle analysis and inspection provider for the Vehicle Service Contract and Third-Party Administrator industry. One Guard's automated inspection process enhances the claims adjudication process and compliments the customer experience by putting our partner's clients first every time. Partnering with One Guard Inspections is the proven solution to helping expedite and enhance your customer journey. As the only ASE Certified, BBB Accredited and Veteran Owned Business in the industry, get peace of mind knowing your claims administration process won't be compromised. For more information, please visit www.oneguardinspections.com.

About Kinderhook Industries

Kinderhook Industries, LLC is a private investment firm that manages over $3.3 billion of committed capital. We have made in excess of 275 investments and follow–on acquisitions since inception. Kinderhook's investment philosophy is predicated on matching unique, growth– oriented investment opportunities with exceptional financial expertise and our proprietary network of operating partners. Our focus is on middle market businesses with defensible niche market positioning in the healthcare services, environmental / business services, and automotive / light manufacturing sectors. We have a track record of successfully and consistently building industry leaders.

For more information, please visit: kinderhook.com.

SOURCE Repairify, Inc.