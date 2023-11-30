RepairSmith by AutoNation Rebrands to AutoNation Mobile Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), a provider of personalized transportation services and America's most admired automotive retailer, has announced its rebrand of RepairSmith by AutoNation to AutoNation Mobile Service.

"Earlier this year, AutoNation's acquisition of RepairSmith marked a pivotal step to extend our After-Sales business while attracting new customers and tailoring service options for our AutoNation USA customers," said Dave Koehler, AutoNation's COO, Non-Franchised Business. "Rebranding to AutoNation Mobile Service, our customers will recognize a name they trust, and our mobile service fleet will bring the continuation of our best practices within our stores—transparency and a steadfast commitment to delivering a great customer experience, to their front door."

AutoNation Mobile Service brings certified TechXperts directly to customers in specialized service vans, ensuring top-notch care for vehicles without the need to step out. These TechXperts are factory-trained and fully equipped, guaranteeing a seamless service experience while maintaining the highest industry standards.

"Convenience is at the heart of our actions. AutoNation Mobile Service is our way of extending service accessibility to our loyal customer base while welcoming owners who purchased vehicles outside our dealer network. AutoNation Mobile Service's unique offerings aligns with our dedication to customer convenience, and commitment to growing our After-Sales business," said Mike Manley, CEO at AutoNation.

AutoNation Mobile Service customers can continue to expect a range of benefits, including Upfront Service Pricing, a 12-month/12,000-mile Repair Guarantee, and a Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection. From routine services like oil changes, brake service, spark plug replacement, to car battery replacement, AutoNation Mobile Service offers comprehensive solutions for over 200 car repair needs.

AutoNation Mobile Service extends its expertise beyond individual vehicles, catering to fleet operators, car rental agencies, and dealership partners. By ensuring vehicle maintenance and maximum performance, AutoNation Mobile Service becomes the go-to solution for businesses requiring smooth and uninterrupted operations. Our Techs. Our Tools. Your Place. Visit AutoNationMobileService.com or AutoNation.com for more details.

About AutoNation, Inc.

AutoNation, a provider of personalized transportation services, is driven by innovation and transformation. As one of America's most admired companies, AutoNation delivers a peerless Customer experience recognized by data-driven consumer insight leaders, Reputation and J.D. Power. Through its bold leadership and brand affinity, the AutoNation Brand is synonymous with "DRVPNK" and "What Drives You, Drives Us." AutoNation has a singular focus on personalized transportation services that are easy, transparent, and Customer-centric.

Please visit www.autonation.com, investors.autonation.com, and www.twitter.com/AutoNation, where AutoNation discloses additional information about the Company, its business, and its results of operations. Please also visit www.autonationdrive.com,  AutoNation's automotive blog, for information regarding the AutoNation community, the automotive industry, and current automotive news and trends.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "goals," "targets," "projects," "plans," "believes," "continues," "may," "will," "could," and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Statements regarding our strategic initiatives, partnerships, and investments, including AutoNation Mobile Service, statements regarding our expectations for the future performance of our business and the automotive retail industry, and other statements that describe our objectives, goals, or plans, are forward-looking statements. Our forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by these statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: our ability to implement successfully our AutoNation Mobility Service strategy; our ability to attract consumers to mobile vehicle repair and maintenance solutions; regulatory factors affecting our business, including mobile repair and maintenance; and other factors described in our news releases and filings made under the securities laws, including, among others, our Annual Reports on Form 10-K, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our Current Reports on Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release, and we undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.