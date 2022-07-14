Repeat Customers Key to Holiday Corporate Event Booking Revenue

Tripleseat's recent survey of 500 corporate event planners reveals that 55% will book with a venue they have used in the past.

CONCORD, Mass., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're in the hospitality industry, you are most likely not thinking about holiday events right now. Outdoor dining is in full swing and hotel pools are filled with tourists.

It's time to store the patio umbrellas and beach towels and bring out that box of holiday decor that's been gathering dust. Corporate event planners are already considering their end-of-year celebrations, and your venue needs to be ready.

Tripleseat , the leading web-based sales and event management platform for restaurants, hotels, and unique venues, revealed trends for 2022 corporate holiday events based on a recent survey.

Tripleseat surveyed 500 corporate event planners about their 2022 holiday plans and discovered the top holiday event trends:

Hotels are the top choice for hosting corporate holiday events

51% start their planning 1-3 months in advance

Friday is the most popular day of the week for holiday parties

55% of planners are booking with a venue they have used in the past

"Holiday parties and events are the biggest revenue drivers of the year. Venues that want to end 2022 with a successful season should get started now," said Jonathan Morse, CEO of Tripleseat. "The venues that create their holiday event packages and promote bookings at the end of the summer are the ones that will come out on top."

