Replace or repair? Petri Plumbing & Heating offers guidelines for homeowners considering major HVAC service this summer

Depending on the circumstances, repairing an older unit could extend the lifetime of a system or be a significant expense that doesn't pay off. Petri suggests homeowners familiarize themselves with the warning signs of a failing system to protect themselves from wasting money and the inconvenience of emergency service.

"Repairing your system is the best option in most cases, but eventually even a durable, well-maintained HVAC will need to be replaced," said Michael Petri, owner of Petri Plumbing & Heating. "Whether to spend money for a major repair on an older unit or invest in a replacement depends on several factors. It's useful to understand your unit and your home's needs in order to make an informed decision."

How old is the HVAC? Most units have an expected product life of 10-12 years. Investing in big repairs for units that are five years old or less could pay off by ensuring full lifetime performance. But the older the unit is, the less cost-effective major repairs will be.

How well does it perform? Lagging efficiency can be a warning sign from a system on the verge of breakdown. If the unit runs longer or more frequently to maintain the same level of comfort, consider replacement before it fails and your family is stuck without AC during the hottest time of the year.

Does it require Freon? On Jan. 1, 2020 , a ban on the production and import of this once-common refrigerant went into effect in the United States . While existing supplies are still available, they won't last long. If your older Freon-based unit requires extensive service now, it's a good opportunity to upgrade to a modern unit.

How do the costs of repair and replacement compare? Regardless of the age of the HVAC, repair projects costing amounts equal to or more than 50% of the cost of replacement are almost always a poor value. In addition to the immediate savings, a new unit will also provide higher efficiency and convenience, saving you time and money in the long run.

What does your HVAC specialist say? Petri urges homeowners to schedule an appointment with a trained HVAC expert before making a final decision on repair or replacement. Professional experience can help them identify the best available options for you and your family.

"Most homeowners will face this decision at least once," Petri said. "Unfortunately, there's usually not a simple answer – you have to consider your family's unique needs and circumstances. But having information and professional guidance can steer you toward the solution that makes the most sense for your family."

As an essential business, Petri Plumbing & Heating is committed to keeping customers and employees safe while providing exceptional service. The company is practicing social distancing and ensuring technicians sanitize their equipment and work spaces as well as wearing personal protective equipment. Petri Plumbing & Heating also offers Zero Contact Service to reduce the risk of disease.

For more information about Petri Plumbing & Heating, or to schedule a service call, visit https://www.petriplumbing.com/ or call (718) 748-1254.

About Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc.

Petri Plumbing & Heating, Inc. is a family owned and operated business serving Brooklyn and the New York City area. Founded in 1906, the company offers a 100 percent guarantee on all services, upfront pricing, and friendly and knowledgeable Service Experts for all kinds of home and business plumbing, heating, cooling and drain cleaning needs. From boilers to furnaces, leaks to floods, and everything in between, our Service Experts are equipped for all repairs, installations, and upgrades, to get the job done right every time. Petri is also licensed and certified by Green Plumbers USA, the first in New York City to receive this designation. For more information, please visit www.petriplumbing.com or call 718-748-1254.

