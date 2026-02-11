Replay Sports Cards Announces Partnership with Davidson Wildcats Baseball Team for 2026 Season

Card Giveaway Activations at Select Games will Bring the Excitement of Collecting to the Ballpark

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby, today announced a new partnership with the Davidson Wildcats baseball team that will bring free packs of trading cards to fans at select home games this spring.

"Baseball and card collecting have always gone hand in hand. It's about memories, community, and that instant spark you get when you open a pack," said Mike Martin, Co-Founder of Replay. "Partnering with Davidson's baseball team is a natural fit for us. We're excited to be at the games, put packs in fans' hands, and help make the ballpark experience even more special."

Beginning with the March 7 game against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis, N.C., Replay will hand out packs of cards to fans at the ballpark, creating a fun, family-friendly in-game activation and introducing more young fans to the excitement of opening a pack. The giveaway is designed to celebrate the connection between baseball and collecting by giving supporters a tangible keepsake to take home, trade with friends, and enjoy long after the final out. Replay team members will also be on site to interact with fans, share more about the hobby, and encourage young collectors who are opening packs for the first time.

"Our fans bring incredible energy to the ballpark, and we're always looking for new ways to enhance their game-day experience," said Rucker Taylor, Head Coach of Davidson baseball. "Partnering with Replay for these card giveaways is a fun addition that celebrates the tradition of baseball while connecting with kids and families in a memorable way."

In addition to game-day giveaways, Replay and Davidson will explore additional opportunities to engage youth baseball families, potentially including activations aligned with Davidson's summer baseball camps. More details on specific giveaway dates and on-site plans will be announced closer to March 7, including additional game weekends where fans can expect to receive free packs.

Replay continues to expand by pairing an elevated retail environment with deep hobby expertise and strong engagement through major card shows and digital channels, while supporting communities through initiatives like Replay Gives Back.

For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards