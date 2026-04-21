Replay Sports Cards Builds Momentum in Q1 with Franchise Growth, New Market Expansion, and Community-Focused Activations

The First and Only Franchise for Collectors Continues to Expand as Hobby Gains Strength Across Categories

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated to the hobby, capped off a strong first quarter marked by franchise development, a new store opening, community engagement, and continued momentum in one of the country's most active collecting categories.

Growing Store Count and Community Influence

During Q1 2026, Replay announced two new franchise agreements to bring the brand to the Nashville market and Salina, Kansas, as well as the opening of its first Indiana location in Seymour. The brand also launched a new partnership with Davidson Wildcats baseball program for the second annual Trade Day at The Ballpark, as well as in stadium giveaway activations. Together, the announcements reflect Replay's continued strategy of pairing measured franchise growth with local community engagement and an approachable, full-service card shop experience.

"Q1 was about proving that Replay's model resonates in multiple markets and with multiple types of collectors," said Mike Weinberger, Co-Founder and Director of Franchising of Replay Sports Cards. "We continued expanding into new communities, opened our first franchise location, and kept building the kind of hobby experience that feels welcoming, trustworthy, and fun. That combination is what sets Replay apart."

More recently, Replay announced a partnership with Kroenke Sports & Entertainment to grow its presence in the Denver market. At select Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets home playoff games, young fans in attendance will get the chance to participate in various challenges for the chance to win a rare trading card. It's one of the many ways Replay is making the hobby more accessible, especially for children.

Momentum Behind the Hobby

The company's Q1 momentum comes as the broader trading card hobby continues to show strong engagement across sports and adjacent collecting categories. Recent industry reporting points to continued strength in demand driven by breakout athletes, major product releases, and growing interest across sports cards and other trading card segments. New licensing developments and continued investment across the category also signal sustained enthusiasm for the hobby heading into the rest of 2026.

"We're seeing strong energy across the hobby, from seasoned collectors to families and first-time buyers walking into our shops," said Brent Schepel, Co-Founder of Replay Sports Cards. "That is what makes this such an exciting time for Replay. As the category keeps evolving, we're focused on creating stores and experiences that feel credible, accessible, and deeply connected to the communities they serve."

Replay's business model continues to center on a full-service hobby experience that includes buying, selling, trading, and grading, supported by physical retail, major card shows participation, online sales, and multiple weekly livestreams on Whatnot. This works in conjunction with the 16 hours of streaming their team does on TikTok, along with recently launching on eBay Live. The company's goal remains the same as it expands: modernize the traditional local card shop while preserving the heart of the hobby.

Even More in Store

Looking ahead, Replay is focused on carrying its Q1 momentum into an active year for the hobby, with opportunities to connect with collectors through high-profile moments and fan activations still to come. As excitement builds around the 2026 FIFA World Cup and this summer's Fanatics Fest in New York City, Replay sees additional opportunities to engage collectors, celebrate the global energy around sports, and bring the hobby to new audiences through live events, in-person experiences, and community-driven programming.

"We believe the long-term opportunity in this space is tied to trust, consistency, and community," said Mike Martin, Co-Founder of Replay Sports Cards. "Collectors want a local shop experience that feels modern and credible, whether they are buying their first pack, grading a key card, or building a serious collection. That is exactly what Replay is designed to deliver."

With new stores in development, a growing franchise pipeline, and continued collector engagement across retail and digital channels, Replay enters the remainder of 2026 focused on building on the foundation established during the first three months of the year. Replay continues to expand by pairing an elevated retail environment with deep hobby expertise and strong engagement through major card shows and digital channels, while supporting communities through initiatives like Replay Gives Back.

For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With four shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards