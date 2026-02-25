Replay Sports Cards Opens First Indiana Shop in Seymour

America's First National Sports Card Shop Launches First Franchise Location, Bringing a Community-First Sports Card Experience to the Local Market

SEYMOUR, Ind., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby, is celebrating the opening of its first Indiana shop on February 28th, bringing a collectors-first card shop experience to the Seymour community.

This is also Replay's first franchisee-owned store after years of steady growth opening corporate locations. Located at 1171 West Tipton Street, the new Replay shop offers a welcoming, family-friendly space for collectors to buy, sell, trade, and grade sports cards, while serving as a gathering place for hobbyists of all ages and experience levels. The shop will host a grand opening in late spring.

Replay Touches Down in Indiana

The Seymour Replay location is owned and operated by business partners Josh Stigdon and Jason Buckel, who bring complementary professional backgrounds and a shared passion for the hobby.

"We see this shop as much more than a retail store," said Stigdon. "We grew up collecting, and now we get to create a place where families and collectors can share that same excitement. Replay has built a brand that truly understands what today's card shop should be, and we're proud to bring that to Seymour."

Stigdon, a practicing attorney with more than a decade of experience, contributes a strong foundation in business operations and compliance, while Buckel brings deep expertise in logistics and operational management. Together, they are focused on building a shop that prioritizes trust, education, and community.

"Our goal is for this location to become a pillar of the Seymour community," said Buckel. "From kids opening their first packs to longtime collectors trading stories and cards, we want Replay to be a place people feel welcome and excited to return to."

Replay Expands Its Franchise Footprint

The opening marks another step in Replay's continued expansion through franchising, extending the brand's presence into new communities while maintaining its focus on locally owned and operated shops.

"Each new Replay opening is about more than adding a pin to the map," said Mike Weinberger, Co-Founder of Replay Sports Cards. "It's about creating a space that feels local, approachable, and rooted in the community. We're excited to bring that experience to collectors and families in Seymour."

A Modern Take on the Local Card Shop

The concept was founded to modernize the traditional local card shop while preserving the heart of the hobby. The new Seymour-area location reflects that vision with an approachable layout, knowledgeable staff, and a focus on community-building.

Once established, Replay plans to host ongoing in-store events, trade nights, and charitable initiatives through Replay Gives Back, further strengthening ties with local schools, youth organizations, and sports programs throughout the Seymour area.

Replay is actively expanding its footprint through franchising, giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to plug into a proven model in one of the fastest-growing hobbies in the country. With training, support, and access to key industry relationships, Replay franchisees are positioned to serve both local communities and the broader online marketplace.

For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards