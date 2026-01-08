Replay Sports Cards Awards Franchise Agreement for Nashville Location with Spring 2026 Opening

America's First National Sports Card Shop Franchise Continues Strategic Expansion Planned in Music City

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby, has signed a new franchise agreement with longtime collector and business leader Richard "RJ" Cardente to bring a Replay Sports Cards location to the Nashville area. The shop is slated to open in Spring 2026 and will introduce Replay's community-first card shop experience to one of the country's fastest-growing and most passionate sports and entertainment markets.

Expanding Replay's Footprint in a High-Growth Market

The Nashville agreement represents another key step in Replay's national franchise growth, as the brand continues to partner with operators who bring both deep hobby knowledge and a strong commitment to community engagement.

"Nashville is an incredible market for the hobby, and RJ is exactly the type of franchisee we look for," said Brent Schepel, Co-Founder of Replay Sports Cards. "He's been collecting for more than 20 years, he understands what makes a great card shop, and most importantly, he's motivated by building something bigger than himself. That mindset aligns perfectly with Replay's values."

While the final site selection is still underway, Cardente is evaluating multiple locations across the Nashville area, with a focus on accessibility, community fit, and long-term growth potential.

A Lifelong Passion Becomes a Reality

For Cardente, owning a card shop has been a lifelong dream fueled by decades in the hobby and a desire to build something meaningful.

"I've been a collector for years, and this has always been a dream of mine," said Cardente. "This year reminded me that when you put your mind to something, you can make it happen. Joining Replay feels like the right moment to take that leap and build something I truly believe in."

Cardente brings a background in finance and project management, experience he plans to leverage to help with the new venture.

The Nashville Replay location will host events, trade nights, and community-focused programming designed to bring collectors together, while also exploring partnerships with local organizations, sports teams, and fan engagement initiatives. Cardente also plans to support Replay Gives Back, the brand's charitable initiative focused on sharing the hobby with underserved youth.

Continuing Replay's Franchise Momentum

Replay Sports Cards has built its reputation by combining a modern retail experience with deep hobby expertise and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide. Through its franchise model, Replay offers entrepreneurs a proven system, comprehensive training, and access to industry relationships that help shops thrive both locally and online.

"RJ embodies the heart of what we're building with Replay," said Mike Weinberger, Co-Founder and President of Franchising for Replay Sports Cards. "He's passionate, values-driven, and committed to creating a positive impact through the hobby. We're thrilled to welcome him to the Replay family and expand into the Nashville market."

For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com/.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards