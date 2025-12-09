Replay Sports Cards Opens First Colorado Shop at Aurora's Stanley Marketplace

America's First National Sports Card Shop Franchise Debuts Denver-Area Location Just in Time for Holiday Shopping Season

New Shop Opening Coincides with Denver Card Shows, Where Replay Team Will Be Collecting Donations for Replay Gives Back

AURORA, Colo., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby, is celebrating the opening of its first Colorado shop at Aurora's iconic Stanley Marketplace, bringing its "collectors-first" card shop experience to the Denver area just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Replay Sports Cards is celebrating the opening of its first Colorado shop at Aurora’s iconic Stanley Marketplace.

Located at Stanley Marketplace, 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora, Colo., the new Replay shop offers a welcoming, modern space for collectors to buy, sell, trade, and grade sports cards – and discover unique gifts for the sports fans and collectors on their holiday lists.

Replay Touches Down in Colorado

The opening of the new Denver-area shop marks a massive step as the brand continues to expand its national footprint and position itself at the forefront of the rapidly growing trading card industry.

Replay's arrival in Colorado comes just in time for the Denver Card Show, taking place December 12–14, where the brand will once again be collecting cards to donate to underprivileged youth through its Replay Gives Back initiative. At the Denver Card Shows this year, Replay has collected over 1 million trading cards for donation.

"Denver is one of the country's most passionate sports cities, and we're thrilled to bring Replay here," said Brent Schepel, Co-Founder of Replay. "From collectors of vintage legends to kids opening their first packs, our goal is to make this shop a true community hub for everyone who loves the hobby – and there's no better place to do that than Stanley Marketplace during the holiday season."

A Holiday Destination for Collectors at Stanley Marketplace

Surrounded by restaurants, boutiques, and family-friendly experiences at Stanley Marketplace, the new Replay shop is poised to become a go-to destination for holiday shoppers seeking:

Giftable sealed product and starter sets for new collectors

for new collectors Singles and graded cards featuring local and national sports stars

featuring local and national sports stars Live in-store and livestream card breaks

On-site card grading services and submissions

Special holiday events and promotions for collectors of all ages

"The energy and excitement around sports cards continues to build, and we see Denver as the perfect home for Replay's next chapter," said Mike Martin, Co-Founder of Replay. "By opening at Stanley Marketplace during the holidays, we're putting ourselves at the center of a community that values both sports and culture – exactly the type of environment where Replay thrives."

A Modern Take on the Local Card Shop

The concept was founded to modernize the traditional local card shop while preserving the heart of the hobby. The new Denver-area location reflects that vision with an approachable layout, knowledgeable staff, and a focus on community-building.

Once established, Replay plans to host ongoing in-store events, trade nights, and charitable initiatives through Replay Gives Back, further strengthening ties with local schools, youth organizations, and sports programs throughout the Denver metro area.

Replay is actively expanding its footprint through franchising, giving entrepreneurs the opportunity to plug into a proven model in one of the fastest-growing hobbies in the country. With training, support, and access to key industry relationships, Replay franchisees are positioned to serve both local communities and the broader online marketplace.

For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com/.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards