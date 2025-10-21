Replay Sports Cards Expands West to Colorado with New Shop Opening

America's First National Sports Card Shop Franchise Moves Charleston, SC Store to the Mile High City

Relocation Marks Replay's Continued Expansion in the Booming Trading Card Market

New Store Brings Collectors Together with Card Breaks, Grading Services, and Community-First Events

DENVER, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay") – America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby – is officially bringing its signature blend of community and collecting to the Denver area with the opening of its first shop in Colorado. Located at The Stanley Marketplace – 2501 Dallas Street in Aurora, Colo. – the store opens its doors to the public in early December2025, offering card enthusiasts a welcoming space to buy, sell, trade, and grade sports cards.

Replay Touches Down in Colorado

The opening of the new Denver area shop comes on the heels of the Replay team's attendance at the Denver Card Show in August, where they collected over 500,000 trading cards through their Replay Gives Back initiative to donate to local underprivileged youth. The Replay team will return to the Denver Card Show October 24-26 to collect even more cards for Replay Gives Back, as well as opportunities for attendees to buy, sell, and trade cards.

This new location represents a strategic relocation from Charleston, SC, as the brand continues to expand its national footprint and position itself at the forefront of the rapidly growing trading card industry.

"Denver is one of the country's most passionate sports cities, and we're thrilled to bring Replay Sports Cards here," said Brent Schepel, Co-Founder of Replay. "From collectors of vintage legends to kids opening their first packs, our goal is to make this shop a true community hub for everyone who loves the hobby."

Strengthening the Collecting Community

Since its founding, Replay has been committed to creating a fun, approachable environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. With livestream breaks, card grading services, exclusive events, and a commitment to giving back to the communities they are in, the brand has quickly gained a reputation as a trusted name in the industry.

"The energy and excitement around sports cards continues to build, and we see Denver as the perfect home for Replay's next chapter," said Mike Martin, Co-Founder of Replay. "We're putting ourselves at the center of a community that values both sports and culture – exactly the type of environment where Replay thrives."

A Modern Take on the Local Card Shop

Replay's leadership has emphasized that the new store will embody the company's "collectors-first" philosophy, designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful.

"We founded Replay to modernize the local card shop experience, while keeping the heart of the hobby alive," said Mike Weinberger, Co-Founder and President of Franchising for Replay. "Denver is a market where we can grow with the community, host events that bring collectors together, and continue inspiring the next generation to join in on the fun."

Replay is actively expanding its footprint through franchising, giving entrepreneurs the chance to tap into one of the fastest-growing hobbies in the country. With a proven model that modernizes the traditional card shop experience, Replay offers franchisees the tools, training, and support to succeed in both local communities and online marketplaces. Following this opening, the brand has set its sights on additional growth across Colorado and nationwide, building a network of shops that serve as trusted gathering places for collectors while fueling the continued resurgence of the sports card industry.

For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com/.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards