Replay Sports Cards Launches Replay Gives Back Campaign to Share the Joy of Sports Card Collecting

The Holiday Season Marks the Start of an Ongoing Effort to Donate 1 Million Sports Cards to Kids

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards is introducing Replay Gives Back, a heartfelt campaign designed to inspire the next generation of sports card collectors. Kicking off this holiday season, Replay Gives Back aims to donate 1 million sports cards to children across the country, bringing joy to those who might not otherwise experience the excitement of collecting sports cards.

The Replay Gives Back initiative is simple yet impactful: Replay Sports Cards shops will collect donated sports cards from collectors and local residents, package them into card packs, and distribute them to kids through partnerships with local organizations. The program aims to inspire a new generation of collectors and bring smiles to children who might not otherwise experience the thrill of opening a pack of sports cards. Initially, Replay will collaborate with local groups in Boca Raton, Fla.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Mount Pleasant, S.C. to ensure the cards reach kids who need a little extra cheer this holiday season. The brand plans to expand donations to organizations nationwide in the year ahead.

"Our passion for sports card collecting goes beyond the cards themselves—it's about the joy, connection and the fond memories that come with them," said Brent Schepel, co-founder of Replay Sports Cards. "With Replay Gives Back, we're sharing that experience with kids in our local communities. This program is all about creating smiles and sparking a lifelong passion for collecting among kids who otherwise wouldn't have the opportunity to explore the thrill of sports cards."

Replay Gives Back Highlights:

An Inspiring Goal : Beginning this holiday season, Replay Gives Back is working toward a bold goal of donating 1 million sports cards to kids across the country.





: Beginning this holiday season, Replay Gives Back is working toward a bold goal of donating 1 million sports cards to kids across the country. Community Participation : Replay Sports Cards invites anyone with sports cards collections to bring extra or unwanted cards to their local Replay Sports Cards shop, turning their collections into a meaningful gift.





: Replay Sports Cards invites anyone with sports cards collections to bring extra or unwanted cards to their local Replay Sports Cards shop, turning their collections into a meaningful gift. Local Impact: All donations will go to children in partnership with local organizations, ensuring a direct and positive impact.

"Replay Gives Back is more than a holiday initiative; it's the beginning of a long-term effort to bring smiles to kids through the universal love of sports," said Mike Weinberger, co-founder and president of Franchising. "We're passionate about giving back to our communities and passing this incredible hobby to a new generation. By donating cards from iconic brands like Upper Deck, Leaf, Topps, Panini, and other leaders in the industry, we're helping make the magic of collecting accessible to all."

Mike Martin, co-founder of Replay Sports Cards, added, "With Replay Gives Back, we're on a mission to donate 1 million sports cards to kids nationwide. Every card donated brings us closer to something truly special—a chance to share the joy of opening a pack of cards for the very first time."

Join the movement by donating cards at participating Replay Sports Cards shops in Boca Raton, Fla.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Mount Pleasant, S.C. and helping spread the word on social media using the hashtag #ReplayGivesBack.

For more information about the campaign, how to participate or inquiries about partnerships, visit https://replaygivesback.com/.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the premier destination for sports card enthusiasts, offering a full range of services, including buying, selling, trading, and grading. With three shops across the Southeastern U.S. and a strong presence at top card shows nationwide, Replay provides an approachable experience for collectors of all ages. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines a deep passion for trading cards with a commitment to treating every guest with honesty and respect, regardless of their collecting experience or budget. The franchise's dedication to fostering a community of collectors extends beyond its shops to weekly live shows on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards). Whether a lifelong collector or just starting out, Replay Sports Cards is here to make collecting accessible, exciting and meaningful. For more information, visit replaysportscards.com.

