Replay Sports Cards Signs Franchise Agreement to Debut in Salina

First Female-Owned Store in Franchise System to Bring Community-Centered Card Shop Experience to Central Kansas

SALINA, Kan., Jan. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby, has signed a new franchise agreement with Andrea Deatrich to bring a Replay Sports Cards location to Salina, Kansas. The shop is targeting an opening in late spring, introducing Replay's modern, community-driven card shop experience to a market underserved by traditional sports card retail.

Expanding Replay's National Footprint

"We're excited to welcome Andrea & David to the Replay family and support the launch of Replay Sports Cards in Salina." Post this Andrea Deatrich (left), Dylan Deatrich (center), and David Deatrich (right), the family behind the upcoming Replay Sports Cards location in Salina, Kansas.

The Salina agreement represents another step in Replay's strategic franchise growth, as the brand continues to partner with operators who combine business acumen with a passion for the hobby and community engagement.

"Our goal is to build a shop that feels welcoming, educational, and fun for collectors of all ages," said Deatrich. "Replay gives us the structure, credibility, and support to open a business that can grow with the community while staying true to what makes the hobby special."

After identifying an opportunity to bring a modern card shop experience to Salina, Andrea, alongside her husband David, selected Replay as the right platform to launch their business.

A Family-Driven Approach to the Hobby

The Deatrichs were drawn to Replay after bonding over collecting with their son, Dylan. They saw an opportunity to turn that shared passion into a long-term business that connects collectors and families throughout the Salina community. The couple plans to make Replay a hub for collectors through trade nights, live breaks, grading services, and community-focused events.

"Replay's franchise model stood out because of its national reach and collaborative network," said David Deatrich. "The ability to tap into shared inventory, systems, and expertise gives us a strong foundation to build a sustainable local business."

The Deatrichs are currently vetting a general manager and additional staff to oversee day-to-day operations and deliver Replay's customer-first experience in Salina.

Continued Franchise Momentum

Replay Sports Cards continues to expand through franchising, offering entrepreneurs a proven system that modernizes the traditional card shop while preserving the heart of the hobby. The agreement reflects continued demand for Replay's franchise model, which blends modern retail systems with a community-driven approach to the hobby.

"Andrea brings the leadership, perspective, and community-first mindset we look for in Replay franchisees," said Mike Martin, Co-Founder of Franchising for Replay Sports Cards. "We're excited to welcome Andrea and David to the Replay family and support the launch of Replay Sports Cards in Salina."

For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards