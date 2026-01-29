Replay Sports Cards Signs Lease for Upcoming Indiana Location

Community-Focused Sports Card Shop Franchise Coming Soon to Seymour

SEYMOUR, Ind., Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards ("Replay"), America's first national franchise dedicated exclusively to the hobby, today announced it has signed a lease for its upcoming Seymour, Indiana shop. The new store, owned and operated by business partners Josh Stigdon and Jason Buckel, will be located at 1171 West Tipton Street and is expected to open in late Q1 2026.

The lease signing marks a key milestone as Replay advances development of its Seymour location, bringing a modern, welcoming card shop experience to collectors and families across southern Indiana.

"Opening a Replay location in Seymour is exactly why we built this brand," said Brent Schepel, Co-Founder of Replay. "We're creating spaces that feel authentic to the hobby. Spaces where knowledgeable service, trust, and community come first. Josh and Jason understand what collectors want, and we're excited to see them bring Replay's standards and energy to Seymour."

A New Gathering Place for Collectors in Seymour

Replay's upcoming Seymour shop will be designed as a community hub for collectors of every level, with opportunities to buy, sell, trade and participate in events that make the hobby more accessible and enjoyable. The store plans to host activities such as trade nights, family-friendly events, box breaks, and special promotions that create a consistent reason for collectors to gather.

"For us, this isn't just about opening a store: it's about building something Seymour can be proud of," said Stigdon. "We want a place where people can stop by after work, bring their kids on the weekend, and feel comfortable whether they're chasing a big hit or opening their very first pack. Signing the lease makes it real, and we can't wait to get the doors open."

The store's mission is to grow the hobby locally while making it welcoming and fun for everyone.

"The best card shops are the ones that bring people together," said Buckel. "We're focused on creating that kind of environment in Seymour. A store with a great selection, fair deals, and a calendar of events that keeps the community engaged. We also plan to collaborate with local teams and organizations so Replay can be part of what's happening in town."

Replay continues to expand by pairing an elevated retail environment with deep hobby expertise and strong engagement through major card shows and digital channels, while supporting communities through initiatives like Replay Gives Back.

For those interested in making their mark in the growing trading card community, visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the first-ever sports card shop franchise, offering a full-service experience that includes buying, selling, trading and grading. With three shops across the U.S. and a strong presence at major card shows nationwide, Replay delivers an approachable, trustworthy environment for collectors of all ages and experience levels. The franchise is designed to make card collecting accessible, exciting, and meaningful, blending modern retail with a deep love for the hobby. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines deep industry knowledge with a community-first mindset, both in-shop and through weekly livestreams on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards) and TikTok, (@ReplaySportsCards). To learn more, visit replaysportscards.com.

