Replay Sports Cards Tees-Up Denver Expansion

First-Ever Sports Card Franchise Attends Denver Card Show Dec. 13-15, 2024 to Promote the Franchise Opportunity, Buy – Sell – Trade Cards and take in Donations for its Replay Gives Back Initiative

DENVER, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Replay Sports Cards, the nation's first-ever retail franchise dedicated to sports cards, is eyeing Colorado as the gateway to its Western U.S. franchise expansion.

Introducing its premier full-service sports card experience to Colorado collectors, Replay Sports Cards will showcase its franchise opportunity at the Denver Card Show on December 13-15, 2024, at the Delta Hotel Thornton in Northglenn, Colorado.

The Denver Card Show is the premier trading card event in Colorado, drawing in collectors of sports cards, Funko Pops, Pokémon cards, Magic cards, Yu-Gi-Oh cards and more. Replay Sports Cards invites prospective franchisees and trading card enthusiasts to visit its booth to:

Explore how to launch their own Replay Sports Cards franchise;





Participate in the excitement of buying, selling, and trading cards; and





Support the Replay Gives Back campaign, which donates cards to children who otherwise may never get to experience the joy of collecting cards.

Where Passion for Sports Cards Meets a Proven Retail Experience

Denver's vibrant trading card community is the perfect match for Replay Sports Cards. Mike Weinberger, co-founder and president of franchising at Replay Sports Cards and managing partner of Community Franchise Group, brings a deep understanding of Denver's passion for collecting, gained through over 20 years as a resident and his personal experiences trading cards with his son.

"This community isn't just about collecting; it's about connection, and I've seen it come alive at local card shops," Weinberger said.

Replay Sports Cards offers a welcoming space where collectors of all ages can buy, sell, trade, and grade their cards – enjoying the full sports card experience, backed by trust, integrity, and a sense of community.

"Denver deserves a full-service sports cards hub that celebrates Denver's incredible trading cards culture," Weinberger added. "We're seeking entrepreneurial-minded individuals who share our same passion for sports cards and want to be a supportive partner in their communities."

No previous retail experience is necessary, as Replay Sports Cards offers a comprehensive training program and ongoing support to help franchise partners flourish and bring the same trusted experience to their local communities.

Those interested in making their mark in the growing sports cards community can visit replaysportscards.com/franchise for more information on the Replay Sports Cards franchise opportunity.

Be Part of Something Bigger - Replay Gives Back has 100,000+ Cards Ready for Donation

Replay Sports Cards isn't just about business; it's about building a legacy. Through its Replay Gives Back initiative, the franchise aims to donate 1 million trading cards to kids nationwide. Since launching during Thanksgiving Week, the campaign has already collected over 100,000 cards, including more than 30,000 donated by the Denver Card Show organizers.

"We're turning the joy of collecting into smiles for kids who might not otherwise experience the thrill of opening a pack of sports cards," said Replay Co-Founder Brent Schepel. "Join us in spreading the magic of trading cards by donating extra or unwanted cards at our booth at the Denver Card Show."

Replay Co-Founder Mike Martin added, "We're seeking everything from legendary brands like Upper Deck, Leaf, Topps and Panini to Pokémon to make this holiday season a little extra special for kids who deserve to feel the excitement trading cards brings."

Replay Gives Back will initially distribute cards in Boca Raton, Fla.; Charlotte, N.C.; and Mount Pleasant, S.C., with plans to expand nationwide. In addition to donating this weekend in Denver, anyone with cards they'd like to donate can mail or drop off their donations to any Replay Sports Cards shop.

For more information about the Replay Gives Back initiative, how to participate or inquiries about partnerships, visit https://replaygivesback.com/.

ABOUT REPLAY SPORTS CARDS

Replay Sports Cards is the premier destination for sports card enthusiasts, offering a full range of services, including buying, selling, trading, and grading. With three shops across the Southeastern U.S. and a strong presence at top card shows nationwide, Replay provides an approachable experience for collectors of all ages. Originally founded as One Stop Sports, Replay Sports Cards combines a deep passion for trading cards with a commitment to treating every guest with honesty and respect, regardless of their collecting experience or budget. The franchise's dedication to fostering a community of collectors extends beyond its shops to weekly live shows on Whatnot (@ReplaySportsCards). Whether a lifelong collector or just starting out, Replay Sports Cards is here to make collecting accessible, exciting and meaningful. For more information, visit replaysportscards.com.

SOURCE Replay Sports Cards