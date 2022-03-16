Report Finds Brewery and Distillery Experiences Are Set for a Record Year

AnyRoad Analyzed 15 Million Visits at 200 Brand Homes Worldwide

SAN FRANCISCO , March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyRoad , the leader in Experience Relationship Management (ERM), today unveiled the 2022 Brand Homes Trends Report, which examines how consumer packaged goods (CPG) brands, predominantly alcoholic beverages, are capitalizing on the experience economy with brand homes - venues that connect brands and consumers to build advocacy, foster community, and grow revenue.

The 2022 Brand Homes Trends Report is based on aggregated data from more than 200 brand homes from companies like Diageo, Anheuser-Busch, Sierra Nevada, Founders Brewing, and members of the Kentucky Distillers Association that use AnyRoad to power experiences at their distilleries, tasting rooms, breweries, and more. The research found that distribution of online and in-person attendees completely flipped from 2020 to 2021, as in-person experience attendance exceeded online in August 2021 for the first time since the pandemic and will stay that way. Key takeaways for brands looking to maximize the impact of their brand home experiences include:

In-person experiences are back in a big way. In-person now makes up 98% of brand home experiences. Consumers are traveling further (60% of guests traveled at least 100 miles in 2021) and spending 5 times more per visit than in 2020.

Staffing is the #1 ingredient for success. With peak booking season approaching in May and June, brand homes must act quickly to get their staffing and customer experience in place. Those that don't create reputational risk.

Experiences and guests are becoming more sophisticated. Customer expectations are increasing and brands are investing heavily in new visitor experiences in the US and overseas. Brand homes that offer personalized experiences and 'add-ons' see 10% higher NPS.

Zoom fatigue is real. Attendance rates are dropping dramatically for online experiences. Just 33% of registrants are showing up to the experiences they booked (this is true for paid experiences too). However, brands that offer compelling, unique content that is in-person can double attendance rates for online experiences.

There's a major opportunity to create new customers and increase LTV. Over 50% of visitors to brand homes are not frequent customers. In fact, 23% of visitors indicated that they never consume the brand's products.

"Immersive experiences such as tours and tastings are an extremely powerful tool for driving loyalty. They are often transformative, helping to capture the hearts of customers and make them feel deeply connected to a brand," said Daniel Yaffe, co-founder and COO of AnyRoad. "The most innovative brands are using technology and data to deeply understand their visitors and to personalize experiences at scale. For example, Johnnie Walker has its guests fill out flavor profiles before arriving to enhance their experiences - and collects feedback throughout the process to constantly improve how they are connecting with consumers."

To create the 2022 Brand Homes Trends Report, AnyRoad analyzed data from 15 million unique experiential records derived from visitors that traveled from 146 countries and over 200 brand homes using AnyRoad. The report covers operational insights from AnyRoad Experience Manager, including types of experiences, geographic trends, and engagement metrics (such as guest volume, services and bookings revenue, revenue per visit, etc.) as well as sentiment and behaviors surfaced through AnyRoad Atlas, including NPS surveys and open text feedback analyzed via NLP.

For more details about the methodology and a full analysis of the findings, please visit https://www.anyroad.com/brand-homes-report .

About AnyRoad

AnyRoad is the leading Experience Relationship Management (ERM) platform enabling global brands to properly measure, scale, and implement their offline and online experiences. AnyRoad empowers companies to create brand loyalty, change consumer behavior, and better understand their brand associations by providing them with data intelligence sourced from experience-based marketing.

Companies like Budweiser, Honda, Diageo, Michaels, and Tabasco all count on AnyRoad to measure the impact of their experiential marketing. AnyRoad's software integrates into CRM, loyalty, ERP, and POS systems to complete the loop, building the model of exactly how these experiences build loyalty, increase brand perception, and increase revenue. For more information, visit www.anyroad.com.

