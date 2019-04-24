Report from the AGM of Alfa Laval AB

LUND, Sweden, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Annual General Meeting of Alfa Laval AB was held today, April 24th, at Scandic Star hotel in Lund, Sweden. A few hundred guests, shareholders, proxies and officials attended the meeting under the chairmanship of Anders Narvinger.

At the AGM, Tom Erixon, Alfa Laval's President and CEO, talked about 2018, a year which was characterized by strong organic growth following a beneficial ship contracting development, an upswing in demand for marine environmental solutions and a positive trend in the energy markets. Furthermore, he gave examples of activities that were implemented during the year within Alfa Laval's strategic focus areas: customers, products and service.

The income statements and balance sheets were adopted, together with the Board's proposal for the distribution of surplus. The proposed dividend of SEK 5:00 per share was approved. The AGM also approved the discharge from liability for the Board of Directors and the Managing Director.

It was resolved that the number of members of the Board of Directors shall be eight, with no deputies. As Board members Anders Narvinger, Finn Rausing, Jörn Rausing, Ulf Wiinberg, Anna Ohlsson-Leijon and Henrik Lange were re-elected. Margareth Øvrum had declined re-election. The nominating committee's proposal to newly elect Heléne Mellquist and Maria Moræus Hanssen as members of the board was also approved. Anders Narvinger was appointed Chairman of the Board.

Furthermore, the AGM approved the proposal to re-elect the authorized public accountants Staffan Landén and Karoline Tedevall as the company's auditors for the time up to the 2020 Annual General Meeting. The proposal for deputy auditors - authorized public accountants Henrik Jonzén and Nina Bergman - was also approved.

The AGM approved the Nominating Committee's proposal, that the Board of Directors receive a compensation of SEK 5,845,000 for 2019. Additional remuneration will be paid for work performed on the Board's committees. It was also decided that compensation to auditors shall be paid as per approved invoice.

Furthermore, the AGM adopted a resolution on the guidelines for compensation to senior management, including fixed compensation as well as long and short-term variable compensation, pension benefits, non-monetary benefits and dismissal and severance pay.

