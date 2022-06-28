Reprise Completes SOC 2® Type 2 Audit, Enhancing Commitment to Security, Privacy, and Confidentiality

BOSTON, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Reprise , the only demo creation platform go-to-market teams use to create both live and guided demos, announced the successful completion of its System Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 audit. The American Institute of Certified Public Accounts (AICPA) developed the SOC 2® Type 2 auditing standards, requiring all security practices and processes meet or exceed AICPA Trust Service Criteria.

"Go-to-market teams need to know that they are putting their product into a secure demo creation environment," said Evan Powell, Co-Founder of Reprise. "Reprise takes that responsibility seriously, and our successful SOC 2 Type 2 audit attests to this. We have the people, processes, and technologies in place to deliver the highest level of security and compliance, giving customers and partners the peace of mind they need in an enterprise-class platform."

To complete this audit, Reprise worked closely with Laika, a compliance-as-a-service platform that helps companies manage infosec and privacy compliance, obtain security certification and build credibility with their customers.

The audit examined the security, availability, and integrity of the systems Reprise uses to process users' data. It also reviewed the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems. Laika confirmed that the Reprise platform adheres to the AICPA security guidelines, business continuity, and compliance practices.

About Reprise

Reprise is the only demo creation platform go-to-market teams use to create both live and guided demos. Reprise provides a no-code, enterprise-ready platform that gives teams the power to control the narrative of their demos and deliver custom product experiences—without developer involvement.

Backed by ICONIQ Growth, Bain Capital Ventures, Accomplice VC, and Glasswing Ventures, Reprise is changing how companies deliver their demo experiences. Companies like Outreach, Gainsight, and Cloudera have achieved significant improvements in ROI and pipeline conversion rates with Reprise.

About Laika

Laika offers unified software and services to simplify and automate SOC 2, ISO 27001, GDPR, HIPAA, and other information security compliances. Grow faster, build trust, and implement scalable security practices through solutions for certification and attestation, security questionnaires, audit management, and continuous compliance monitoring.

Laika was founded by Austin Ogilvie and Sam Li, both two-time founders and Y Combinator alumni and industry veteran Eva Pittas, who oversaw global risk and compliance functions at Citigroup for 20 years. Learn more at www.heylaika.com .

