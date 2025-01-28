RepRisk Business Conduct and ESG Risk Data Now Available to Bloomberg Customers

RepRisk's AI-powered business conduct and ESG risk data is now accessible on Bloomberg, further equipping the global financial industry with actionable insights on companies' business conduct risks and real performance

ZURICH, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RepRisk, the world's most respected data technology company for business conduct and ESG risk, announced that its data is now accessible on the Bloomberg Terminal1, and for Bloomberg Data License subscribers2. RepRisk's data is powered by industry-leading AI models trained for accuracy on over two decades of human analyst-labeled data. Providing it alongside Bloomberg's leading financial and sustainability data offering helps unlock greater risk insights for investors and financial professionals – enabling more informed decision-making that drives value.

Patricia Torres Leandro, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Bloomberg, and Philipp Aeby, CEO and Co-Founder at RepRisk, celebrating the expanded collaboration at Bloomberg's offices in New York in January 2025.

RepRisk's dataset covers 100+ risk factors across 280,000+ companies globally, and takes an objective and rules based outside-in approach, irrespective of information published by companies. With RepRisk's daily updated business conduct risk data across asset classes available to Bloomberg users, mutual clients can now benefit from timely, granular, and actionable insights on evolving risks. This supports decision-making across the buy side and sell side, with use cases ranging from due diligence and risk management to benchmarking, quantitative investment, and index construction.

"We are thrilled to bring RepRisk's business conduct and ESG risk data to Bloomberg users," commented Philipp Aeby, CEO and Co-founder at RepRisk. He continued, "With RepRisk's data integrated into Bloomberg, 350,000 influential financial professionals will have access to the high-quality data needed to make better informed decisions – at speed, with confidence and for peace of mind. Sharing a profound passion for data, RepRisk complements Bloomberg's dedication to financial and sustainability data coverage by focusing on transparency and assessing companies' actions over their claims."

"We're excited to expand our collaboration with RepRisk and provide our clients with access to comprehensive business conduct risk data," commented Patricia Torres, Global Head of Sustainable Finance Solutions at Bloomberg. She continued, "The integration of RepRisk's data into Bloomberg's offering will broaden the universe of companies we provide ESG risk factors for and enable our customers to make better-informed decisions."

Mutual clients of Bloomberg and RepRisk can access RepRisk's business conduct risk data on the Bloomberg Terminal and via Data License. Since March 2024, RepRisk data has also been available to mutual clients for use in Bloomberg's DL+ ESG Manager solution, which aggregates, organizes and links licensed Bloomberg data and multi-vendor data content into a single Unified Data Model, enabling users to more efficiently explore and interact with the data to gain greater value. All Bloomberg Terminal subscribers have access to selected RepRisk metrics for public companies covered by RepRisk.

Investors and other market participants may encounter incomplete information if they exclusively depend on company self-disclosures for their financial decisions.3 By excluding company self-disclosures in its data generation, RepRisk illuminates risks that could otherwise be obscured and could materialize into adverse impact.

3 For example, self-disclosures are often ineffective at detecting greenwashing. RepRisk's third greenwashing report from October shows a 12% year-on-year decrease in companies linked to greenwashing. However, the severity of incidents has risen, with high-risk cases increasing by over 30%.

About RepRisk

RepRisk is the world's most respected data technology company for business conduct and ESG risk. From 2008, RepRisk's data has been trusted by the world's leading banks, investment managers, Fortune 500 companies, sovereign wealth funds, and organizations such as the OECD, UN, and the World Bank. Combining advanced AI with deep human expertise, and a proven methodology at the core, RepRisk's solutions bring peace of mind, enabling clients to 'know more, know sooner, and act faster'. Our pioneering solutions help to strengthen due diligence processes in areas such as biodiversity, deforestation, human rights, and corruption, empowering clients to identify, monitor, manage, and mitigate reputational, compliance, and financial risks. Headquartered in Zurich, and with offices in Toronto, New York, London, Berlin, Manila, and Tokyo, we set the global standard for business conduct data. United by our shared belief in the power of data, our 400 people are proud to be creating positive change through transparency. Visit us at www.reprisk.com.

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration. For more information, visit Bloomberg.com/company or request a demo.

