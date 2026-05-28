REPUBLIC AIRWAYS WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

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International Brotherhood of Teamsters

May 28, 2026, 16:24 ET

Airline Maintenance Technicians Seek Strong Union Contract

WASHINGTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Airline Maintenance Technicians (AMTs) with Republic Airways have voted overwhelmingly to join the Teamsters, resulting in nearly 800 new members. They now join Republic Airways pilots and flight attendants who are already represented by the Teamsters Union.

"Republic Airways AMTs are tired of being overlooked and are ready to stand together for the pay, protections, and respect they've earned," said Dave Saucedo, Director of the Teamsters Airline Division. "These workers do critical, highly skilled work every single day to keep planes operating safely. By joining the Teamsters, they now have the power to hold Republic accountable and fight for a better future."

The 777 newly organized AMTs are preparing to begin negotiations on a first contract that delivers industry-leading wages, strong benefits, and improved workplace protections that raise the standards at Republic Airways.

"This victory shows the growing momentum for Teamsters representation throughout the airline industry," Saucedo said. "The Teamsters are committed to helping these workers win a first contract that reflects the critical role they play at Republic Airways and airports across the U.S."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:
Lena Melentijevic, (347) 208-2279
[email protected]  

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters

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