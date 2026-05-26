TEAMSTERS EXTEND PICKET LINES TO ADDITIONAL BREAKTHRU BEVERAGE FACILITIES

Breakthru Beverage Teamsters Show Solidarity by Honoring Strike Lines

WASHINGTON, May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamsters at Breakthru Beverage in Cicero, Ill. and St. Louis extended their unfair labor practice (ULP) strike to company operations in Kansas City, Mo., and Champaign, Ill. Teamsters at the Kansas City and Champaign locations exercised their individual legal and contractual right to refuse to cross the extended line. Teamsters nationwide with similar contractual picket line protections remain on standby.

Over 215 drivers and warehouse workers were forced onto the picket line over the company's numerous ULPs. Members of Teamsters Locals 600, 688, and 710 are demanding the company come to the table to negotiate a fair contract without regressive proposals, surface bargaining, and unilateral changes to the status quo.

"Breakthru Beverage has been illegally trying to diminish our members' power at the bargaining table," said Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien. "They know the strength of our union when members act on their right as Teamsters — guaranteed in their collective bargaining agreement — to honor picket lines in solidarity with their brothers and sisters. We are here to hold Breakthru accountable for their unlawful behavior. The 1.3-million member Teamsters Union will continue to stand in solidarity with all Breakthru Teamsters until a fair agreement is reached."

Management is demanding that workers waive their lawful right to not cross or work behind a Teamsters picket line at their respective locations. But the Teamsters refuse to bargain away hard-fought contractual rights.

"The company has been lying to workers and using scare tactics to try to get our members to cross these picket lines," said Jeff Padellaro, Director of the Teamsters Brewery, Bakery, and Soft Drink Conference. "Breakthru Teamsters' solidarity is strong and these extended picket lines show that management has failed to intimidate us. It is time for Breakthru to come back to the table and negotiate a fair deal. It's up to management when this strike ends."

"We just want a deal that protects all our rights as Teamsters," said Tony Ortiz, a driver at Breakthru Beverage and member of Local 710 in Mokena, Ill. "The support of our brothers and sisters at other Breakthru Beverage facilities gives us the power to defend ourselves against management's insulting and illegal practices. Our solidarity is strong, and we will continue to fight to protect it."

Founded in 1903, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters represents over 1.3 million hardworking people in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Visit Teamster.org for more information. Follow us on X @Teamsters and on Facebook at Facebook.com/teamsters.

Contact:

Maura Drumm, (215) 510-3735

[email protected]

SOURCE International Brotherhood of Teamsters