Senior-level insight and extensive background will advance specialty finance underwriting strategy

NEW ORLEANS, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit announced the appointment of Jerry Friedrichs as Senior Vice President, Underwriter. In this role, Friedrichs will be responsible for credit analysis of prospective and existing clients, transaction structuring, leading due diligence efforts, and collaborating with senior Republic leaders to move deals to approval. He will be based in the New Orleans headquarters and report to Brian Daray, Senior Vice President, Underwriting Manager.

Republic Business Credit Adds Jerry Friedrichs as Senior Vice President to Strengthen Underwriting Excellence

"I am thrilled to join the Republic team," said Friedrichs. "I have seen the enormous impact Republic has had on the secured finance industry, and I am excited to contribute to its growing success."

A graduate of the University of New Orleans, Friedrichs began his finance career in financial investments before specializing in secured lending. Friedrichs brings over two decades of secured lending experience, as well as a versatile, broad skill set across asset-based lending, underwriting, and field examinations. Two of his most significant achievements include running an underwriting team at a commercial bank during a period of high growth and later serving as a Program Director, leading a nationwide team of subject matter experts through the implementation of business improvement initiatives.

"Jerry is a great addition to the team," stated Daray. "I have known Jerry since 2013 across both bank and non-bank institutions, and I know his impact will be felt immediately. He brings years of experience and the skills to converse with our clients in a way that makes them feel cherished. He is truly invested in the partnerships between clients and Republic."

This appointment is the latest in a series of strategic moves as Republic Business Credit continues to expand its team to manage increasing transaction volume and ensure long-term operational excellence.

"It is an exciting time as we continue building our team with dynamic and talented people across the firm," added Robert Meyers, President. "Jerry will strengthen our underwriting team, enabling us to better support clients across our asset-based lending and factoring suite of products."

Republic is hiring across several of its teams. Learn more at Careers at Renasant Bank.

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC