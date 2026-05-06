Senior professional's influence is expected to accelerate Republic's factoring growth

CHICAGO, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Business Credit announced that industry veteran Sue Duckett has joined the company as Executive Vice President, Head of Factoring. As a key member of the executive leadership team, Duckett will oversee the recourse factoring portfolio and drive future strategic factoring acquisitions, a role that is pivotal to Republic's accelerated growth trajectory.

Sue Duckett Joins Republic Business Credit as Executive Vice President, Head of Factoring

With over 30 years of experience in commercial finance and factoring, Duckett has built an impressive track record of leadership. She began her career as a client manager before progressing to senior executive roles, most recently serving as Chief Operating Officer for a specialized lending and servicing solutions provider. Her deep credit and technical experience, combined with her vision, have made her a successful leader throughout her career. Duckett utilizes those experiences to mentor emerging professionals and elevate industry standards.

"Republic is at an exciting stage in our growth where we are known for being experienced, trustworthy, and knowledgeable, but also haven't lost the entrepreneurial spirit," said Duckett. "It is a thrill to bring my experience to such a high-achieving team, and I am excited to see the impact we will have together."

Duckett has a proven track record of collaboration and building successful financial services companies with Republic Chief Executive Officer Robert Meyers, President Stewart Chesters, and several other colleagues. She will report directly to Meyers.

"Sue is already the embodiment of a Republic employee: knowledgeable, innovative, fun, and committed to our vision," said Meyers. "I saw firsthand the impact she had on several Bibby Financial Services offices in the United States and the United Kingdom. We are confident she will make a tremendous mark on Republic's growth story and add to our strong culture."

Chesters added, "Sue joining the Republic team is a full-circle moment for many of us. It is a privilege to work alongside her again; we are eager to see her transformative leadership in action as she unlocks new levels of potential for Republic."

About Republic Business Credit

Republic Business Credit is a nationally recognized commercial finance company supporting the working capital requirements of companies nationwide, including private equity and entrepreneurial businesses. Republic provides asset-based lending, e-commerce, ledgered lines of credit, factoring and Fast AR Funding. Republic partners with its clients to provide up to $20 million in senior credit facilities to rapidly growing businesses, start-ups and companies experiencing recoverable distress. Republic is recognized by the Secured Finance Network as one of the largest finance companies in the United States of America. Republic is proud to be headquartered in New Orleans with additional offices in Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston and Atlanta. Republic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Renasant Bank.

SOURCE Republic Business Credit, LLC